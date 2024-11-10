Liam Lawson at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Lawson says the McLaren team should play the New Zealand national anthem rather than the British one when it wins races.

The McLaren team was founded by famed New Zealand driver Bruce McLaren in 1963 and had been in Formula One since 1966. McLaren was killed while testing a car in Britain in 1970.

Lawson, who has been making a name for himself with his aggressive driving for RB this season, is no less forthright off it.

He called it ‘’completely bulls***” that “God Save the King” was played by McLaren at podium finishes, arguing “God Defend New Zealand” would better honour Bruce McLaren.

“It’s a New Zealand team, the name is still McLaren. I have no idea,’’ Lawson said on the Red Flags podcast.