While in isolation, Lawson’s results have been impressive, the wider context of Red Bull’s driver pairing make the Kiwi’s efforts all the more significant.
Despite Max Verstappen now being odds-on to claim a fourth successive world title, Red Bull as a team are languishing third in the constructors championship.
And while harsh to put a team’s struggles down to one person, Red Bull’s woes can be put down to the performances of Perez.
The 34-year-old Mexican started the season in fantastic form, taking four podiums in his first five races. Those results saw Red Bull hand him a two-year contract extension, the first of which is guaranteed, while the second is a team option.
Since then, though, Perez’s form has dramatically fallen off a cliff. While Verstappen leads the championship with 393 points, Perez sits eighth with 151 - in the same car. And in the constructors championship, Red Bull have fallen from first to third, and trail McLaren by 49 points with three races left in the season.
Red Bull had a contractual option to sack Perez at the summer break earlier this year, but opted to retain him instead, as neither Lawson nor Daniel Ricciardo guaranteed to offer immediate improvement.
Since then, though, Lawson has successfully replaced Ricciardo at RB, and while he was only afforded the final six Grands Prix of 2024, it is widely understood that stint is an audition for the Kiwi to replace Perez from 2025.