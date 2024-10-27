Liam Lawson’s chance for points at the Mexican Grand Prix were dashed, as late damage ended the Kiwi’s hopes of another points finish, and he settled for 16th place.
After a strong drive where the Kiwi started 12th and rose as high as fourth thanks to pit strategy, a clash with Williams’ Franco Colapinto on the 67th of 71 laps forced Lawson into a second pit stop and the back of the grid.
Having started 12th on the grid, the 22-year-old put in another impressive drive in the RB, in a race where nothing went to plan for the four Red Bull cars at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Charles Leclerc completed the podium in third, while championship leader Max Verstappen was forced to settle for sixth place after two separate penalties.
The result cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the drivers championship to 47 points from Norris, with four Grands Prix and two sprint races left in the season.
Meanwhile, Red Bull have fallen to third in the constructors championship, with Ferrari passing them into second on 537 points, with McLaren leading the way on 566.
As was the case in Austin a week ago, Lawson started on the hard tyre, with the intention of finishing the race on the quicker medium compound.
Needing to better Yuki Tsunoda at the very least, Lawson was fortunate to avoid a major incident before the first corner that saw his teammate out of the race entirely.
Tsunoda and Williams’ Alex Albon connected heading into turn one, ending both drivers’ race early and triggering a safety car. However, the pair’s misfortune resulted in Lawson climbing from 12th to 10th and into points contention early.
And in Lawson’s quest to be the strongest Red Bull car after Verstappen, Sergio Perez being hit by a five-second penalty for an early start played right into the Kiwi’s hands.
Once the race resumed, Red Bull’s woes continued when Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for forcing Norris off the track, while Perez climbed to 11th – one spot back from the Kiwi.
With a gap of less than half-a-second, lap 18 saw Lawson and Perez come wheel to wheel in the battle for 10th place, and the Kiwi emerged victorious, with the Mexican heard telling his race engineer “what the f*** is this idiot doing?”
Perez pitting on lap 22 brought an early end to the battle with Lawson, but when Verstappen was hit by another 10-second penalty, the Kiwi loomed as potentially Red Bull’s best car at the chequered flag.
Come lap 40, Lawson finally pitted for the medium tyres, and even if he emerged at the back of the pack down in 17th, the Kiwi was still faster on the faster compound than all but Perez ahead of him.
Lawson made quick work of Perez, and overtook his Red Bull stablemate on the first straight, and gained another place when Guanyu Zhou pitted one lap later.
As the drivers on a two-stop strategy pitted for their final stints, Lawson climbed from 17th to 12th, however, the threat of rain loomed to potentially dramatically alter the complexion of the race.
But while the weather ultimately played ball, Colapinto didn’t. Seeking his own drive for 2025, the Argentinian came wheel to wheel with the Argentine, and ended up second best as a second pit stop ended his chances of taking anything from the race.
Formula One will finish its block of three races in three weeks at Interlagos next week for the Brazilian Grand Prix, in a weekend that also contains a sprint race next Sunday morning (NZ time).
