It’s understood Red Bull was considering dropping their beleaguered Mexican during F1′s summer break - which began after last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

A Perez exit would have freed up a seat for Lawson, either in the vacated Red Bull car or with the sister team Racing Bulls, if Australian Daniel Ricciardo was promoted to the top team.

Despite his poor form, Red Bull signed Perez to a contract extension two months ago, with termination clauses that would make it possible for them to axe the driver for poor results.

After the Belgian Grand Prix, where he finished seventh, Perez was brusque with reporters who asked about his future.

“We have too much going on in the team and a lot of things that we have to focus on, and we cannot waste any energy with all this speculation,” he said.

“This is the last time I will speak about the future. So just to make it clear for everyone, I will not be speaking anymore. I will not answer any more questions about the future.”

Lawson is scheduled to take a test drive with Red Bull, using the 2022 AlphaTauri car at Imola next week in a bid to press his case for a fulltime place on the grid.

The Formula 1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix from August 23-25.