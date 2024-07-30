Kiwi driver Liam Lawson’s F1 ambitions have hit a speed bump with news that Red Bull bosses are backing their struggling driver Sergio Perez of Mexico and sticking with him into the second part of the season.
Team principal Christian Horner and Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko met yesterday to discuss Perez’s form. Horner later told Red Bull staff they were backing Perez.
“Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver despite recent speculation and we look forward to seeing him perform at tracks he has previously excelled at after the summer break,” Horner told staff at the team’s factory, in Milton Keynes, England.
Perez’s slump has seen him bag just 28 points in the past eight races, after securing a respectable 103 in the first six races of the campaign. He has not finished on the podium since the fourth race of the season, despite his teammate Max Verstappen comfortably leading the drivers’ championship in a comparable car.