I’m firmly in the “Yes they can” column.

Competition for places has hotted up, and depth in the squad increased, particularly with the addition of Will Jordan and Sam Cane. After two tests with Argentina, there’s a two-week window before the first clash with the Boks on September 1.

By the time that game in Jo’burg kicks off, the All Blacks will be not only match-hardened, but will have had the time to fully bond under the direction of a master of team unity, coach Scott Robertson.

The tricky part is the fact the first South African test will be played at an altitude of 1800m, which is basically like playing rugby at the highest point of the Tongariro Crossing. That not inconsiderable caveat aside, this could well be the chance for these All Blacks to avenge the one-point loss to the Boks in last year’s Rugby World Cup final.

Playing Sam again

Sam Cane is one of the most grounded, mature and astute All Blacks I’ve ever met. He’ll certainly be of value to the squad for what he adds off the field.

But almost forgotten in some of the brutal reaction to the World Cup final loss last year was that in the 28-24 quarter-final win in Paris against the much favoured Irish team, Cane was sensational. He topped the tackle count with 21, carried impeccably, joined with Ardie Savea in winning the breakdown battle, and in every way was an on-field dynamo. Some social media experts may never be convinced, but he’s a hell of a player.

Which way for Will?

It’s an odd thing to say of a player who in 31 tests has played 30 on the wing, and scored 31 tries, but Will Jordan’s true position is fullback. “He’s not the best fullback in New Zealand,” a great former national coach said to me last year. “He’s the best fullback in the world.”

There are certain, very special players who see a rugby field like a chess board, and Jordan is one. He’s a busy wing, just as capable of finishing off a move as he is of sending a teammate away into a gap. But as a fullback, where Robertson favoured him in the Crusaders, he has even more scope to use his stunning ability to see defensive weak points, and his remarkable speed to exploit them.

The young guns press on

The Blues halfback, Finlay Christie, is the most notable omission. Christie was basically the incumbent No 9, having replaced an injured TJ Perenara in the test with England in Dunedin, and started the English test at Eden Park.

Given that Cam Roigard is still recovering from injury, you’d imagine Christie, at 28, was in a nose-to-nose match with Perenara for what amounts to the veteran’s halfback spot, given that Cortez Ratima, who’s 23, and Noah Hotham, 21, are the future. Christie’s gutsy and competitive, but he’s been squeezed out by the speed of pass of the young guns, and the huge experience of Perenara.

Talking about the future

The group of props looks as strong as any line-up the All Blacks have had since the 2015 World Cup, when the Franks brothers, Joe Moody, Wyatt Crockett and Tony Woodcock were jostling for a start.

But in the second row, if Scott Barrett’s recovery from a finger operation isn’t as swift as hoped, it’s slightly nerve-racking to know just one available lock (Patrick Tuipulotu) has played more than 40 tests.

On the bright side, Blues lock Sam Darry, now fully elevated to the squad, offers several pluses. As he’s shown in Super Rugby Pacific, Darry is endlessly energetic, skilled and has one natural attribute that will always help in the position he plays: he’s huge.

At 2.03m, he’s the same height as Sam Whitelock and is now the tallest forward in the squad. Size isn’t everything in the locking department, but as Whitelock and Brodie Retallick (2.04m) have shown for a decade, it’s a damned good start.