The All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship has been named. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship has been named. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship sees the return of former captain Sam Cane and the electric outside back Will Jordan.

The All Blacks will kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Wellington on August 10, followed by a second match against the same opponent in Auckland on August 17. The All Blacks then head to South Africa to face the Springboks in Johannesburg on September 1 and in Cape Town on September 8.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has been named in the squad, but is currently being monitored with a finger injury and Josh Lord has been added as injury cover.

Barrett injured himself during last weekend’s comfortable 47-5 win over Fiji in San Diego last weekend and required “surgical treatment” after his return to New Zealand, All Blacks management said in a statement.

While the injury is being assessed, it is too early to put a timeline on how long the injury will keep Barrett off the field.