Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Dropping Finlay Christie shows Scott Robertson’s intent in building All Blacks’ halfback core: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Finlay Christie in action against England. Might that series have been his last in the black jersey? Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Scott Robertson revealed his 36-man squad for the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship campaign
  • Halfback Noah Hotham has been moved into the main group after initially missing out at the start of the 2024 season
  • Finlay Christie has been dropped, despite his standing as an experienced player

Gregor Paul is one of New Zealand’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.

OPINION

If the first squad of 2024 came with an unexpected conservative bent and strong link to the past, the second selection has equally surprised with a heavy emphasis on the future and definitive signs that head coach Scott Robertson is going to make bold decisions quickly and decisively to move players on.

