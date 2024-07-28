Sam Cane (left) and Dalton Papali'i are in contention for selection at openside flanker. Photo / Getty Images

As Scott Robertson prepares to name his All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship, there’s a great deal of interest surrounding some key positions.

Sam Cane: Does the ex-captain get a run?

Former captain Sam Cane was a diligent servant of the national side, delivering a standout performance to right the ledger against Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. While his legacy as skipper was clouded by that red card in the final against the Springboks, no one would begrudge Cane the opportunity to add two more tests to his tally of 98.

However, sentimentality is seldom a factor in All Blacks squad selections (just ask Sir Wayne “Buck” Shelford), but Robertson will also be mindful his side were often on the back foot at the breakdown in the recent two-test series against England.

Cane’s experience and technical skills at the breakdown could address this, and get New Zealand on the front foot against the big packs of Argentina and South Africa.