Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks squad: The big questions ahead of Scott Robertson’s squad naming

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Sam Cane (left) and Dalton Papali'i are in contention for selection at openside flanker. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Cane (left) and Dalton Papali'i are in contention for selection at openside flanker. Photo / Getty Images

As Scott Robertson prepares to name his All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship, there’s a great deal of interest surrounding some key positions.

Sam Cane: Does the ex-captain get a run?

Former captain Sam Cane was a diligent servant of the national side, delivering a standout performance to right the ledger against Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. While his legacy as skipper was clouded by that red card in the final against the Springboks, no one would begrudge Cane the opportunity to add two more tests to his tally of 98.

However, sentimentality is seldom a factor in All Blacks squad selections (just ask Sir Wayne “Buck” Shelford), but Robertson will also be mindful his side were often on the back foot at the breakdown in the recent two-test series against England.

Cane’s experience and technical skills at the breakdown could address this, and get New Zealand on the front foot against the big packs of Argentina and South Africa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who’s at halfback?

With favoured No 9 Cam Roigard out injured and TJ Perenara similarly hobbled, the established Finlay Christie and newbies Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham have all had an opportunity to shine.

Hotham took his chance well against Fiji in San Diego, after Ratima left the field early. Both can expect to be called into action for the higher stakes of the Rugby Championship.

Will Hoskins Sotutu get a chance?

Unlikely. Chiefs loosie Wallace Sititi impressed in San Diego (as did fellow debutant forwards Sam Darry and Pasilio Tosi).

Any other big names?

The likely return of Will Jordan could create a bottleneck of utility backs, with Damien McKenzie seemingly favoured as the starting No 10 and Beauden Barrett delivering match-winning touches from the bench against England. Stephen Perofeta is also in the mix, having started those two tests and performed capably.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Squeezing this talent in is a good dilemma for a coach to have – provided the selection panel can resist the urge to shoehorn someone into an unfamiliar position, as happened with Christian Cullen in 1999.

When do they play?

The All Blacks play six tests in the Rugby Championship:

Saturday August 10, 7.05pm: All Blacks v Argentina, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday August 17, 7.05pm: All Blacks v Argentina, Eden Park

Sunday September 1, 3am: All Blacks v South Africa, Johannesburg

Sunday September 8, 3am: All Blacks v South Africa, Cape Town

September 21, 5.45pm: All Blacks v Australia, Sydney

September 28, 7.05pm: All Blacks v Australia, Sky Stadium

What time is the squad announced?

The All Blacks squad is scheduled to be named today at 3pm. For updates, check nzherald.co.nz.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks