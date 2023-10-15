PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 14: Sam Cane of New Zealand leads his teammates as they leave the field whilst the players of Ireland give the players of New Zealand a guard of honour at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 14: Sam Cane of New Zealand leads his teammates as they leave the field whilst the players of Ireland give the players of New Zealand a guard of honour at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

When Peter O’Mahony called Sam Cane a “s*** Richie McCaw”, he had little idea what he’d set in motion.

Sixteen months later, the All Blacks’ openside flanker delivered 75 minutes that made a case that his name should be etched alongside those who’ve delivered the great performances of the New Zealand Rugby World Cup tapestry.

Cane led the match with 21 tackles, some of them bringing the feeling, even through a television screen, that he was reminding those watching of what he brings to this All Blacks team.

Dominant in the contact and then so precise in his breakdown work that he was reminiscent of his predecessor - the All Blacks captain would be happy to quote O’Mahony while dropping the prefix.

In the lead-up to the match, Irish podcast Off the Ball laid bare the perceived failings of the New Zealand forward pack. The front row concedes too many penalties, the locks are old and don’t work hard enough and Sam Cane “doesn’t know how to ruck properly”.

In an on-field response, Cane displayed a merciless disregard for opposition welfare that has seldom been seen in his international career. The foundation of his game has always been consistency - and he was consistent, with Ardie Savea in tow, the rangatira of ruthlessness in setting the standard for the All Blacks’ defensive effort - Cane’s rib-tickling dismantlement of Hugo Keenan should be taped and replayed in the loose forward classrooms of Aotearoa.

The breakdown has emerged as the most crucial facet of international men’s rugby. Front-foot ball and security of your own possession while being able to retake momentum and counter off the back of turnovers, as well as winning contact, are the primary structural weapons in the modern game.

Put a microphone before any pub-goer, Irish or Kiwi, and they will tell you that Cane’s breakdown work and tackling gave the All Blacks the defensive momentum that led to their quarter-final victory. ‘Defensive momentum’ is an interesting term, usually thrown around by data-heavy analysts in the Northern Hemisphere, but Cane’s two turnovers in the first half told the Irish that he was planning to put to bed any chatter about his breakdown efficiency and remind international rugby there is a reason he is the All Blacks’ openside flanker.

In that 2022 series loss Ireland handed the All Blacks, too often New Zealand allowed the Irish free reign at the ruck and too much time before the defensive line engaged contact for them to work. Cane took it on his own to provide the example that the All Blacks were going to win this quarter-final in numbers one through eight and allow their backs to deliver.

One thing the All Blacks have done differently this World Cup is fly below the radar. Media noise and general fanfare has been below what is usually expected to surround a New Zealand side every four years, but it seems Cane took this to mean this quarter-final would be one in which he would do anything but fly below the radar.

O’Mahony is renowned for attempts to get under the skin of his opponents - Australian halfback George Gregan did the same. In 2003, Gregan famously told the All Blacks, “Four more years, boys”, and Australia have not lifted the Bledisloe Cup since - Ireland have now still not advanced past a quarter-final fixture and O’Mahony has now joined an illustrious club of players to use fighting words and earning defeat in return.

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.

