Jordie and Beauden Barrett were strong contributors in the All Blacks' win over Ireland. Photo / Photosport

How the All Blacks rated in their 28-24 win over Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash.

Beauden Barrett - 7

Showed some of the vintage Beauden Barrett play we’ve all come to enjoy over the years with his running game and willingness to back himself with chip-and-chase plays, while his exit options from the boot were well executed. He led the game in running metres with 89 to his name.

Will Jordan - 8

Had limited time with ball in hand but made it count when he was able to. As usual, he was the man on the mark in support when there was a try-scoring opportunity and capitalised. He also showed his kicking prowess with a well-struck 50/22 and tackled well, particularly in the final moments.

Rieko Ioane - 7

Had to do a heap of work on the defensive end and while he was beaten a few times – including by Bundee Aki which led to Ireland’s first try – he stood up when it mattered most, while he made a dent in the defence with his carries, often making ground after the initial hit.

Jordie Barrett - 9

Came up with the play of the game in the 72nd minute when he held up Ireland reserve hooker Ronan Kelleher from the back of a rolling maul to save a try to prevent the Irish from hitting the lead. Charged hard and showed his strength and awareness to fight through contact, while he reminded everyone of his range from the kicking tee.

Leicester Fainga’anuku - 6

Put his size to good use when carrying the ball and bagged the first try of the game as a result of running on in support after moving the ball along to a teammate, while he tackled well, he was caught out a couple of times as well.

Will Jordan, Ardie Savea and Richie Mo'unga celebrate the All Blacks' third try. Photo / Getty Images.

Richie Mo’unga - 8

Stayed calm under pressure from the Irish defence and made good decisions, shaking off some poor execution early to firmly stamp his mark on the game. He ignited one of the key moments in the second half, making it look easy to get around reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier to break the line and set up a Jordan try.

Aaron Smith - 6

It was a nervous start as he made a few sketchy passes in the opening moments that put the team under pressure and was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. He got straight into his work when he returned to the pitch and facilitated the offence well with his service.

Ardie Savea - 10

Going from 0-100 as soon as the opening whistle blew, Savea was aggressive and deliberate in every involvement he had in the game. Be it contesting the breakdown, making tackles or running the ball, while his aggressive intent saw him concede a couple of penalties, the Irish will be having nightmares about the All Blacks’ enforcer for some time to come.

Sam Cane - 10

Made some dominant tackles – a game-high 21 - to drive the Irish ball carriers backwards and open up opportunities for turnovers at the breakdown, while he was confident carrying the ball. Cane was consistently on the spot defensively and led the way with his shoulders. It was clear he put everything he had into this performance.

Shannon Frizell - 7

Did plenty of work in his 60-minute shift, putting plenty of feeling into his tackles and continuing to be a key feature at the lineout regardless of which team was throwing the ball. He had a couple of lapses including missing a key one-on-one tackle in the buildup to Ireland’s first try, but it was a solid performance.

Scott Barrett – 7

Barrett is a constant physical presence. He hit plenty of rucks, made plenty of tackles, and his versatility proved to be a factor when he was moved to the blindside when Frizell exited. He started strong and maintained a high level for the full 82 minutes.

The All Blacks pack were immense against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Brodie Retallick – 7

Much like his locking partner, Retallick was in the thick of things in the contact areas, but he did some good work trying to get over the ball and disrupt the Irish attack, able to snag a turnover as well. Retallick’s workhorse nature was on full display.

Tyrel Lomax – 8

Very strong showing from the All Blacks tighthead who did not feature the last time these sides met. He got the better of Irish loosehead Andrew Porter at the scrum a couple of times, was stoic in the contact areas with 13 tackles to his name and worked tirelessly before being replaced with about 20 minutes to go.

Codie Taylor - 7

Took plenty of carries into heavy contact as the All Blacks bombarded the Irish defensive line in the opening minutes. Threw himself into the contest at the breakdown and made a heap of tackles but was sent to the sin bin for bringing down Ireland’s rolling maul which put the side under late pressure.

Ethan de Groot - 7

Like Lomax, the last time the All Blacks played Ireland, he wasn’t even in the squad. His presense was well and truly noticeable in this contest with some strong work at the set piece, holding his side of the scrum well, and he kept a high work rate to the moment he was replaced.

Reserves

Dane Coles - 6

Entered the game with about 15 minutes to go and put his hand up for a few carries, while he was solid when called upon defensively.

Tamaiti Williams – 6

Held his own at scrum time and made a few tackles, but was relatively quiet in open play.

Fletcher Newell – 6

Deputised nicely for Lomax, and picked up where his teammate left off at the scrum to earn a penalty but, like Williams, was quiet outside of the set piece.

Sam Whitelock – 8

A cool, experienced head to bring off the bench in a high-pressure situation. It’s a bit late in his career to be earning a nickname from a role we don’t usually see him playing, but more performances like this one will have people calling Whitelock ‘The Closer’. Brought on for the last 20 minutes, Whitelock ran up the tackle count and was active at the breakdown where he won the game-ending penalty.

Dalton Papali’i - 6

Given he only played the final five, well, seven minutes of the game, Papali’i was a strong option to have on the field as the All Blacks needed to make tackles, get back up and tackle again. He did exactly that, with six tackles in five minutes.

Finlay Christie - DNP

Damian McKenzie - DNP

Anton Lienert-Brown – 6

Deployed late at the expense of Fainga’anuku, Lienert-Brown injected himself into the game nicely with some big tackles down the stretch.