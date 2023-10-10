The All Blacks open up on the fear of making unwanted history as they prepare to take on Ireland in a massive Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash in Paris. Video / NZ Herald

Adding to the list of people that don’t rate the All Blacks chances against Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final is Irish sports podcast Off the Ball.

Unlike Sir Clive Woodward, founder of React Rugby, Derek McNamara, has given his reasons as to why New Zealand won’t be making the semifinals.

Comparing Ireland’s win over the Springboks with what a game plan against the All Blacks might look like, McNamara theorises that the New Zealand forward pack loses a head-to-head battle with Ireland in three areas.

“When we actually boil it down. When we strip out the front rows and we strip out the second rows, back rows.”

Firstly, he says New Zealand’s front rowers cost their team penalties and turn the ball over, giving Ireland the edge in that contest.

“The front rows, most of New Zealand’s turnovers and penalties come from the front row, so Ireland has an edge there.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has been criticised by an Irish pundit. Photo / Photosport

Moving on to the locks, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick being the most-experienced locking combination of all time is seen as a hindrance and they have apparently let their work ethic slip.

“Their second rows are quite old and they don’t work as hard as Ireland, so Ireland win there.”

McNamara leaves his most-scathing judgement for the loose forwards and singles out All Blacks captain, Sam Cane.

“New Zealand’s back row; Sam Cane doesn’t know how to ruck properly. I know I’m probably going to get shit for that, but that’s the honest truth. He would be ranked one of the lowest-accuracy ruckers in the competition.”

Scoring it 3-0 to Ireland in the forward pack battles, McNamara says it then becomes simple for Ireland as to the game plan they need to employ to advance to the semifinals for the first time.

“If Ireland can keep it in the pack and frustrate New Zealand, then Ireland have a massive chance. They’re never going to get a better chance.”

Turning then to the All Blacks and New Zealand fans in general, he makes it clear that all Kiwis would rather the All Blacks lose so they can stop watching rugby.

“Let’s be clear here, whether you’re a New Zealand rugby fan or you’re a New Zealander, you want this year to be over, because it’s been nothing but a failure.”

All Blacks v Ireland

8am, Sunday

Follow live updates: nzherald.co.nz

Listen to commentary: Join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, or catch the ACC on iHeartRadio or Hauraki

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.