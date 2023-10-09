Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: How the relationship between turned sour as World Cup quarter-final looms

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
With some of the All Blacks ‘still hurting’ from last year’s loss to Ireland, Ian Foster and his team are already planning how to take down the world’s number-one side. Video / NZ Herald

Gregor Paul in Lyon

The All Blacks have made no secret of the fact that Ireland hurt them last year when they won a historic first series in New Zealand.

Nor have the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport