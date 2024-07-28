However, having himself been unsure if he’d wear the black jersey again, Cane is looking forward to beginning his final season against familiar foes.

“I suppose it feels a little bit like the first time,” said Cane. “[Like] anyone who’s been around and played with the All Blacks for a few years, you never take it for granted.

“It’s hard to put into words exactly how special it is. Every time, it’s a little bit different because of the journey or what’s required to get there.

“In this case, it’s been a lot of hours by myself, working away. I’ve been there and done it before, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“I’m really excited about the make-up of the Rugby Championship this year, and a couple of tests at home vs Argentina. Nothing excites me more than South Africa in South Africa.

“It’s one of the ultimate challenges as an All Black. There’s some massive test matches coming up. Whatever my role is to be played on behalf of the team, I’ll look forward to that.”

Cane also credited new coach Robertson for his transparency over his selection this year. Despite being unavailable for the year’s opening tests against England and Fiji, Cane has still been part of the All Blacks group.

When Robertson was named coach in 2023, there were questions as to whether Cane would have a place in his plans, especially if he was no longer captain.

But to his own surprise, Cane’s inclusion was one that Robertson himself couldn’t look past in his first taste of the Southern Hemisphere’s premier competition.

“[Robertson] said my focus was to get back fit and available, and prove that I’m ready to go.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting to be named. I mentally prepared myself that if I got named, it would be a bonus.

“But I was equally prepared to go and spend a season with Bay of Plenty. I wasn’t expecting it, but I knew I was in with a shot. As part of mentally preparing for it, I played out both scenarios in my head. But once you get named, I’m pretty stoked.”

With a Rugby Championship and Northern Tour to conclude this year’s fixtures, Cane’s return also sees him within touching distance of a special milestone.

At present, he sits with 95 test caps, and within sight of becoming the 13th player to wear the black jersey in 100 tests.

While no All Black’s road to a century is easy, Cane will have arguably had the toughest of anyone to have ever done it.

After debuting in 2012, Cane played his 50th test in October 2017, only to spend the next seven years hit by injury after injury.

A broken neck in 2018 threatened more than his career, before this year’s back injury proved to be another roadblock.

But if the Rugby Championship squad is anything to go by, Cane will at the very least get the chance to win five more caps, before ending the year in the Northern Hemisphere against the likes of Japan, England, Ireland, France and Italy.

Regardless of if he gets there or not, though, Cane says the number of tests he’s played by the time his career ends won’t define what he’s achieved.

“It’s in the back of my mind,” he admitted. “But I can hand on heart say I’ve not thought about that particularly.

“I don’t think I’ll look back on my career any differently if I’ve played 95 or 100.

“It would be a special achievement to join those boys who have played 100 tests. I reached 50 tests by the time I was 24 or 25. The next 45 have taken a heck of a long time.

“I know there’s no point counting them or expecting them to come. A lot of hard work goes into each one.

“Nothing’s made me realise that more than the last 45, which I’ve had to earn every one, a lot by coming back through injury.”

When the All Blacks do begin their Rugby Championship campaign at the start of August, they’ll do so with Cane in the squad without being captain for the first time since 2019.

Since his decision to leave for Japan next year, Cane has been succeeded as skipper by Scott Barrett, who himself is under an injury cloud before the Rugby Championship.

But without the burden of leadership, Cane is confident being able to put his own needs ahead of the team will be to his benefit.

“It’s been a while since I could solely focus on myself and getting the most out of every single day from a selfish point of view.

“I don’t want that to come across like I’m not putting the team first, by any means. But you have a little bit more time on your hands.

“In the mental space, there’s not as many meetings or things you have to think about and plan. It’s probably more of a mental load that being captain requires, taking up a bit of energy there.

“I think it’ll help.”

