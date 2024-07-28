Having missed the start of the year after needing back surgery on an injury suffered while playing in Japan, Cane’s return is significant in more than one way for the All Blacks.
For a start, he gives Robertson another experienced head in a new-look group building towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia. And on a personal level, Cane’s return is the first time he’s been selected in an All Blacks squad since announcing 2024 will be his last at test level.
With no guarantee over his future, Cane has opted to take up a lucrative contract with Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath from next year, which will leave him ineligible to represent his country under the current All Blacks selection policy.
“In this case, it’s been a lot of hours by myself, working away. I’ve been there and done it before, but it doesn’t make it any easier.
“I’m really excited about the make-up of the Rugby Championship this year, and a couple of tests at home vs Argentina. Nothing excites me more than South Africa in South Africa.
“It’s one of the ultimate challenges as an All Black. There’s some massive test matches coming up. Whatever my role is to be played on behalf of the team, I’ll look forward to that.”
Cane also credited new coach Robertson for his transparency over his selection this year. Despite being unavailable for the year’s opening tests against England and Fiji, Cane has still been part of the All Blacks group.
When Robertson was named coach in 2023, there were questions as to whether Cane would have a place in his plans, especially if he was no longer captain.
But to his own surprise, Cane’s inclusion was one that Robertson himself couldn’t look past in his first taste of the Southern Hemisphere’s premier competition.
“[Robertson] said my focus was to get back fit and available, and prove that I’m ready to go.
“I certainly wasn’t expecting to be named. I mentally prepared myself that if I got named, it would be a bonus.
“But I was equally prepared to go and spend a season with Bay of Plenty. I wasn’t expecting it, but I knew I was in with a shot. As part of mentally preparing for it, I played out both scenarios in my head. But once you get named, I’m pretty stoked.”
With a Rugby Championship and Northern Tour to conclude this year’s fixtures, Cane’s return also sees him within touching distance of a special milestone.
At present, he sits with 95 test caps, and within sight of becoming the 13th player to wear the black jersey in 100 tests.
While no All Black’s road to a century is easy, Cane will have arguably had the toughest of anyone to have ever done it.
After debuting in 2012, Cane played his 50th test in October 2017, only to spend the next seven years hit by injury after injury.
A broken neck in 2018 threatened more than his career, before this year’s back injury proved to be another roadblock.
But if the Rugby Championship squad is anything to go by, Cane will at the very least get the chance to win five more caps, before ending the year in the Northern Hemisphere against the likes of Japan, England, Ireland, France and Italy.
Regardless of if he gets there or not, though, Cane says the number of tests he’s played by the time his career ends won’t define what he’s achieved.