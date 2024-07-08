And despite it being widely stipulated that Lawson was competing with Ricciardo for a place with Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls for 2025 – and possibly sooner – the dial has flipped to place pressure on Perez, teammate of world champion Max Verstappen.
Speaking after Monday’s (NZ time) British Grand Prix, though, Horner made a point of easing any expectation that Lawson’s test will result in a similar switch this time around.
“When you’re under-delivering that pressure only mounts and he’s aware of that, he knows that and this weekend, nothing has really gone his way.”
Perez, 34, has quickly become the elephant in the room at Red Bull this season.
Of the 373 constructors championship points the team have accrued in the first 12 races of the season, only 118 of them have been won by Perez, with four podiums and no wins.
Teammate Verstappen has 255 points, including seven wins, in the same car as Perez. The 137 point gap between the two is the largest disparity between any teammates on the Formula One grid this season.
Since re-signing, though, Perez’s form has fallen dramatically. After starting the year with four podium finishes in five races, the Mexican has not achieved better than seventh since.
At Silverstone, he qualified 19th to finish 17th, and secured no points for Red Bull, who’s lead at the top of the constructors’ championship has been cut to 71 points from the chasing Ferrari.
However, most significantly, that new deal is understood to contain a clause that means Red Bull can terminate Perez’s contract if he is to trail Verstappen by more than 100 points at Formula One’s mid-season break.
Following Silverstone, there are just two races – Hungary and Belgium – to go before the break.
Formula One’s points scoring system sees 25 points for first, 18 for second, 15 for third, all the way down to one point for 10th.