Liam Lawson discussing his future in F1 and the new documentary about his season in 2023 named 'In the wings'. Video / Ben Dickens

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull have given him no ultimatum as pressure mounts on the Australian to save his Racing Bulls seat in Formula One.

Ricciardo is out of contract at the end of the season and his hope of replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull next year has already gone, with the Mexican handed a contract extension this month.

His place at Red Bull-owned RB, the sister team to the champions, now also looks under threat with Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko this week indicating it was time to bring in a young driver.

New Zealand’s Liam Lawson is the reserve and waiting for another opportunity after impressing as a stand-in.

Ricciardo told reporters at the Austrian Grand Prix he only found out about Marko’s comments when he arrived at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring.