Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Photo / Getty Images

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has secured his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win at Silverstone.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver’s last win before this race was in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021, and today’s victory was a record-extending 104th of his career.

Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren’s Lando Norris was third.

Norris’ Australian team-mate Oscar Piastri, who was also in the race hunt for the first half of the race, claimed a fine fourth place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes’ pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue.