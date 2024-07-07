Advertisement
Formula One British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton seals dramatic ninth win at Silverstone

AAP
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Photo / Getty Images

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has secured his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win at Silverstone.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver’s last win before this race was in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021, and today’s victory was a record-extending 104th of his career.

Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren’s Lando Norris was third.

Norris’ Australian team-mate Oscar Piastri, who was also in the race hunt for the first half of the race, claimed a fine fourth place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes’ pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue.

- AAP



