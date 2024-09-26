The Kiwi was tipped to be in a shootout with Ricciardo for the second Racing Bulls seat, and youth has ultimately trumped experience in the Kiwi’s favour.

Red Bull had until September 15 to secure the Kiwi for 2025 and beyond, and the Herald understands pressure was applied from the team’s shareholders to see Racing Bulls move back to its roots of being a junior team to develop talent to progress into the senior ranks.

Overseas media had reported a separate clause that would guarantee Lawson at least five races in the 2024 season. However, Lawson’s management has confirmed to the Herald those reports are false.

Lawson’s elevation comes after being forced to be patient for the majority of 2024. After impressing in a brief five-race stint with the then AlphaTauri in 2023, the Kiwi was overlooked for a place with Red Bull’s junior side.

Despite outperforming Tsunoda in four races, Lawson has been consigned to the role of reserve driver for both of its teams this season, after contracts to finalise the 2024 Racing Bulls line-up were signed before the Kiwi was able to drive for the team.

However, Lawson subsequently re-signed with Red Bull on a new contract that left the organisation having to find him a seat for next season before the deadline of September 15.

Lawson’s confirmation coming after the Singapore Grand Prix is just reward for the Kiwi, who found out he’d lost out on a 2024 seat at the same venue 12 months earlier.

The Herald understands more than one team were interested in acquiring Lawson, should Red Bull not have utilised him, but the Pukekohe native was not interested in taking his services elsewhere.

Red Bull have backed Lawson since he was a teenager, and seen him rise through junior categories Formula Three, Formula Two and Japan’s Super Formula, in the hope of developing him into his current position.

Lawson’s elevation also ends one of Formula One’s most prevalent storylines over the current season. With the exception of Verstappen, Red Bull’s two teams have struggled to consistently score points throughout 2024.

The team were expected to axe the struggling Perez over the summer break, and promote either Lawson or Ricciardo into the senior team, only for the Mexican to be backed to continue for the rest of 2024.

In the background, Red Bull senior advisor Dr Helmut Marko has also championed Lawson’s cause in the team’s ranks.

On at least three separate occasions, Marko made it clear it was Red Bull’s prerogative to have a junior driver in the Racing Bulls seat alongside Tsunoda, with the team intended to be a development pathway into the senior team.

His presence on the Formula One grid will be a huge boost for the senior team, with Perez only contracted to the end of 2025.

Lawson driving next year will give Red Bull the chance to assess him and his chances to move upwards in 2026, and end a wait that now dates back to 2019 to promote a driver from within its own ranks into the senior team.

