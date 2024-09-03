Given Lawson is the reserve driver for both Red Bull teams, his place in testing is not a surprise. Yet it comes at a time when decision-makers at Red Bull are under pressure to finalise his future for the coming season.

Mercedes were also part of Tuesday night’s test, but used current driver George Russell, rather than their reserve Kimi Antonelli - who himself will be on the grid fulltime next year.

As previously reported by the Herald, mid-September is the contractual deadline that Red Bull must guarantee the Kiwi a seat, or else risk losing him to another team.

The 22-year-old has had more than one suitor this season. As they lost patience with Logan Sargeant after the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Williams approached Red Bull to take Lawson on a short-term deal through to the end of the season.

But despite signals from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner that the team would be open to a temporary move, the Herald understands the proposal was rejected by the team.

At present, three of Red Bull’s four seats across its four cars are signed for 2025. World champion Max Verstappen, teammate Sergio Perez and Racing Bulls affiliate Yuki Tsunoda all have their futures secured. That leaves Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Lawson vying for the second Racing Bulls seat.

Over the summer break, speculation over Perez’s future pitted Lawson against Ricciardo in the race to partner Verstappen for the rest of 2024, only for Red Bull to keep faith in the struggling Mexican.

And with his own future on the line, Ricciardo himself admitted Lawson should have a place somewhere on the grid next year.

“I saw him competing in the car when I was on the sidelines and I think he did a great job and he is worthy of a seat,” he said at Zandvoort.

“From a place of competitive respect, I think he does deserve one, so if he is in the sport next year, I think that’s a good thing.”

It is also understood that Audi-backed Sauber will make a move for Lawson, should he leave Red Bull. Current Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the team to helm Sauber from next season, opening the door to snap up Lawson if not wanted.

Following Mercedes confirming Antonelli as its replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next year, Racing Bulls and Sauber are the only two seats yet to be filled on the 2025 grid.

Formula One resumes on September 15 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



