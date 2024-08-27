Liam Lawson discussing his future in F1 and the new documentary about his season in 2023 named 'In the wings'. Video / Ben Dickens

Williams Racing has replaced driver Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the Formula 1 season.

Sargeant, 23, was the only American driver on the F1 circuit. He has failed to win a point this year with zero top-10 finishes and crashed in practice ahead of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

It had already been confirmed that Sargeant would have his place taken by outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for next season, but his removal has been brought forward.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” team principal James Vowles said.

“This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.”