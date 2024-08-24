Of equally, if not more, interest this weekend will be the performance of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez. The Mexican’s performance, or lack of it, is having a major impact on the constructor’s championship, which is causing a headache, or more likely a migraine, for Christian Horner.

The Red Bull Racing team had a comfortable lead in the manufacturers’ championship while Perez was following Verstappen home as a close-quarters wingman.

However, with Perez’s lack of top place finishes, that lead is dwindling fast and Red Bull Racing now only have a 42-point buffer over the hard-charging McLaren outfit.

If Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continue to vie for podium places, while Perez leaves Verstappen to battle alone up front, that buffer could evaporate over a couple of race weekends. And, with the amount of prize money on offer at season’s end, Perez could get his marching orders.

This season’s F1 championship has been one of the best in a very long time with seven different winners in the first 14 races this year, a major change from 2023 when Red Bull Racing dominated.

Not only has the racing been great, but there’s also been some pretty good drama: most recently George Russell being stripped of his Belgium Spa Grand Prix win for his car being under weight.

Lewis Hamilton has found a bit of mojo and has two wins to his name this year and appears to be putting on a good show for his 2025 paymasters Ferrari, letting them know he’s good for the millions of euros he’ll be picking up for racing for the prancing horse.

Now that Carlos Sainz has finally put pen to paper and signed with Williams, he could race a bit more carefree and push Charles Leclerc in challenging for a podium this weekend.

Alpine has had yet another management reshuffle with Oliver Oaks replacing the departing Bruno Farmin. Pierre Gasly is happy as he reckons the 36-year-old Oaks can “push the team forward”. So, look for Gasly to potentially have a good weekend at Zandvoort.

Verstappen leads the championship on 277 points, a healthy 78 points over Norris (199) and then it gets interesting with Leclerc (177), Piastri (167), Sainz (162), and Hamilton (150) all looking to push for an end of year podium finish.

With the top five drivers all eyeing each other, it could just open the door for Hamilton to poach a handful points over the weekend and leap up the table.

The midfield battle ground with Aston Martin, Haas and RB will be one to watch with Daniel Ricciardo in particular wanting to do well to save his seat for next year.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have had good results at high downforce tracks in the past showing and could sneak a double-points finish if their performance in Hungary is anything to go by.



