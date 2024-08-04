Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula One halftime report: Max Verstappen’s fading dominance and the promise of more drama to come

Eric Thompson
By
4 mins to read
The Northern Mystics have won back-to-back ANZ Premiership netball titles, with a dramatic last-ditch goal from Silver Fern Grace Nweke giving them a win over the Central Pulse.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Red Bull Racing hold a 42-point lead at the top of the Constructors Championship
  • In 14 races this year, there have been seven different winners
  • Defending champion Max Verstappen leads the driver’s standings at the summer break

The summer break for Formula One has come at just the right time. The first stanza of the championship has been more interesting than probably the past five years rolled into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1