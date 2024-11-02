Despite Red Bull’s senior team having a car that sees Verstappen top of the drivers championship, Perez trails his teammate by 216 points after Sunday morning’s sprint race – in the same car.
Lawson is only locked in at RB – the subsidiary team of Red Bull – to the end of the current Formula One season. However the Herald understands that contract is merely a means of pressure-testing the Kiwi to determine which team he’ll drive for in 2025.
And while Lawson did manage to qualify eighth for Brazil’s sprint race on Saturday, Perez got his own back by finishing eighth to the Kiwi’s ninth and robbing him of the final point available.
Regardless, the two drivers should not be as close as they are on the track. Even with Perez’s struggles dropping his team from first to third behind McLaren and Ferrari in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull hold a 482-point advantage over their sister team.
But with tens of millions of dollars difference between finishing first and third, Red Bull have arguably left it too late in removing Perez from the top side to make any difference, with only four Grands Prix left in 2024.