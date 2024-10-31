Liam Lawson says he apologised to rival Sergio Perez after cameras caught him pulling the finger after passing the Mexican at his home grand prix last weekend. But the Kiwi driver added he’s in Formula One to win rather than make friends.
Racing in his second event since replacing Aussie Daniel Ricciardo in the Racing Bulls seat, Lawson finished a disappointing 16th in Mexico after colliding with Red Bull’s Perez in the middle of the race.
In a battle for 10th spot between two drivers expected to be fighting for the second Red Bull seat next year, neither of them was willing to give up any space.
So palpable was the tension between the two drivers, Lawson was seen giving Perez the finger when he overtook him on the main straight later in the race.
“In the moment things are very heated and obviously I apologise for what I did last week,” Lawson said ahead of this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. “It’s not something I should have done, and it’s something I won’t be doing again.”