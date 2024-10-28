Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula One: What we learned from Liam Lawson, Sergio Perez battle at Mexican Grand Prix

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Kiwi ended up second best in a late clash with Franco Colapinto. Video / Sky Sports

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Liam Lawson finished 16th at Monday morning’s Mexican Grand Prix
  • The Kiwi battled on track with Red Bull rival Sergio Perez and won
  • However, his race was ruined by a late collision that forced him into an unnecessary pit stop

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

OPINION

While the US Grand Prix in Austin marked a stellar result for Liam Lawson, Mexico brought

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1