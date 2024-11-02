Liam Lawson attempts to hold off Sergio Perez during the Brazil GP sprint race. Photo / Getty Images

The Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez rivalry on the track continued in Brazil this morning with the Mexican denying the Racing Bulls driver a Formula One point late in the sprint race.

Perez, who could be replaced by Lawson at Red Bull next year, passed Lawson with four laps remaining to take eighth spot.

Lawson started the race in eighth and held that spot until the 20th lap when a surging Perez, who started back in 13, made his move. The virtual safety car was needed shortly after when Nico Hulkenberg went off the track which denied Lawson the chance a shot to regain eighth place.

It is yet another chapter in the Lawson-Perez rivalry after the Red Bull driver called Lawson an ‘idiot’ during last week’s Mexican Grand Prix which was followed by the Kiwi pulling the finger after a passing move, which he later apologised for.

Oscar Piastri handed victory to McLaren teammate Lando Norris following team orders. With Max Verstappen finishing third, Norris cut into the Red Bull driver’s lead atop the championship standings to 45 points with the main race tomorrow morning.