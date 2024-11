Sam Ruthe (Black Singlet) & Caleb Wagener (White Singlet). Ruthe, from Tauranga, set a new 3000m world record for a 15-year-old at a meeting in Auckland after clocking a time of 8:09.68. Photo / Rob Rickerby / ACA Athletics

Sam Ruthe (Black Singlet) & Caleb Wagener (White Singlet). Ruthe, from Tauranga, set a new 3000m world record for a 15-year-old at a meeting in Auckland after clocking a time of 8:09.68. Photo / Rob Rickerby / ACA Athletics

By RNZ

Young Tauranga runner Sam Ruthe has eclipsed the world-best time for a 15-year-old over 3000m.

Ruthe broke the record at a meeting in Auckland after clocking a time of 8:09.68, which also surpassed the New Zealand Under-17 and Under-18 records.

He beat the previous best time for a 15-year-old, set by Japan’s Yota Mashiko in 1995, by 1.44 seconds.

Ruthe is coached by Craig Kirkwood, who also mentors two-time Olympian Sam Tanner and two-time Olympic triathlon medallist Hayden Wilde.