But whether it’s a Prime Minister using the side to promote themselves, players calling out social injustice, or the side simply embroiled in geopolitical scandals, politics and sport are rarely far apart.

A look back at the times when the All Blacks and politics clashed.

1906: New Zealand Premier Richard Seddon leads the Originals off the ship as they arrive home to an adoring crowd.

1928: All Black legend George Nepia is left behind as All Blacks first tour racially segregated South Africa.

All Black George Nepia. Photo / Getty Images

1960: Citizens’ All Black Tour Association chases All Black plane as they depart for South Africa.

1970: Ken Gray refuses to tour South Africa due to the Apartheid regime while Bob Burgess declines even to trial.

1975: National promises to strengthen sporting relations with South Africa.

Springbok Tour 1981 Thousands of anti-tour demonstrators march down Queen Street 03 July 1981 opposing the South Africa rugby tour. Photo / NZ Herald

1981: Peak of sport meets politics. Skipper Graham Mourie sat out the tour. Bob Burgess takes part in the nationwide protests.

1986: Cavaliers make rebel tour to South Africa.

Andrew Donald clears from the ruck during the Cavaliers rugby union tour to South Africa, 1986. Photo / Photosport

1995: Josh Kronfeld writes “nuclear free” on his headgear in a match for Otago to protest nuclear testing in the Pacific.

2011: Prime Minister John Key stands with All Black’s skipper Richie McCaw as he lifts the World Cup.

New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw receives the Webb Ellis Cup from IRB chairman Bernard Lapasset and New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. Photo / Brett Phibbs

2014: Israel Dagg tweets in support of John Key during the election.

2015: Sonny Bill Williams tweets photos of dead children to protest the Syrian crisis.

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Getty Images

2016: Kane Hames writes “Standing Rock” on wrist to protest the North Dakota pipeline during Māori All Blacks match in US.

2018: Brad Weber and TJ Perenara both speak out against Israel Folau’s homophobic tweets.

Brad Weber. Photo / Mark Mitchell

2018-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hands Bledisloe Cup to Kieran Reed.

2019: TJ Perenara writes “Ihumātao” on his wrist in support of the protests fighting housing development on the sacred site.

2024: TJ Perenara begins haka with a call to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.