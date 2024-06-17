A group of up to 40 protested in Dannevirke at concerns the founding document Te Tiriti (The Treaty of Waitangi) and its principles were in danger of being re-written. The local activation was organised by Rangitāne staff and was held at Rangitāne Square.

OPINION

A national activation on Thursday, May 30, ‘Budget Day 2024′ took place in towns and cities around the country.

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders took to the streets, their cars and marched on Parliament to protest the coalition government’s perceived anti-Māori policies.

Organised by the group Toitū te Tiriti -Honour the Tiriti, the national protest was supported by Māori and non-Maori alike.

Dannevirke was no exception where a group of up to 40 protested at concerns the founding document Te Tiriti (The Treaty of Waitangi) and its principles are in danger of being re-written. The local activation was organised by Rangitāne staff and was held at Rangitāne Square, High Street.

Tamariki were among those at the activation in Dannevirke last month.

Staff attended during their work breaks and were supported by tamariki, rangatahi, kaumātua and non-Māori who demonstrated their concerns around the direction and erosion of many Māori led initiatives.

These include the survival and revitalisation of te reo Māori such as Te Kohanga Reo, education initiatives of Kura Kaupapa Maori and Wharekura Māori, health initiatives of Whānau Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority) and local government Māori wards.

Along with Tamai Nicholson, I was among those who spoke to the protesters who had come to peacefully protest and to stand up for their mokopuna (grandchildren).

Those involved stood on High Street, Dannevirke.

The Toitū Te Tiriti movement is Tūpuna inspired, Tiriti-based, Mana Motuhake driven and Mokopuna focussed.

It is open for anyone to be part of, whether Māori or non-Māori.

It’s about learning together, supporting each other, getting out and talking about it with our friends, whānau and community.

Find like-minded people and learn together.

Don’t let ignorance, fear and apathy determine your opinion on why Māori and their supporters in your communities are having the courage to stand up, showing up and speaking up against this Government’s push back on Māori rights.

Transformation will never feel comfortable and requires that we take a risk together and rely on each other. Over the next three years there will be a lot more Mana Motuhake action.

Te Reo Māori has seen a huge revitalisation over the past 40 years from being on the brink of extinction. The thousands of Māori and non-Māori who have committed to learning Te Reo is unprecedented.

The first assault from the Government came immediately after the election on our Reo Māori, an official language and the indigenous language of Aotearoa.

The first language of many of our mokopuna and mokopuna to come. This example alone, of this coalition government’s anti-Māori policies gives plenty of reason for Māori to stand together to tell them “this isn’t right”.

We must make mokopuna decisions, be brave and truthful. Don’t let prejudice overshadow our intelligence. Let us support each other to ensure that Tararua /Tamaki nui-ā-Rua is a culturally safe and respectful place to live.

This is the whakatauākī often spoken by Tracey Collis, mayor of Tararua.

“Let the winds of the Ruahine give you strength, let the waters of the Manawatū nourish you, for we are the pounamu of Te Tapere nui o Whatonga.”