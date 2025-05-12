Advertisement
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

The Big League Podcast: James Fisher-Harris effect driving Warriors’ 2025 successes, says Aussie commentator

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

A Fox Sports commentator is touting the James Fisher-Harris effect as the reason for the Warriors’ continued success in tight NRL games.

The 15-14 victory over the Dragons – featuring a clutch field goal from Luke Metcalf in the final minutes – marks their fourth win by six points or less this year.

The Warriors lost seven games by the same points range last year and only won three.

Co-captain Fisher-Harris is currently out with a pectoral injury, but Jake Duke’s told The Big League Podcast his arrival from the four-times-in-a-row premiership-winning Panthers will have had a profound effect on the club.

“If you’ve ever seen the guy up close, I’d be scared to lose games too if he was my captain. He’s probably brought that winning mentality – he’s come from Penrith. I just don’t think he’s the kind of guy that accepts failure.”

The Warriors are now outright second on the ladder after four consecutive victories – seven in total.

They sit two points adrift of the league-leading Bulldogs and are ahead of the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders in the top four.

Duke said the Warriors have been the most consistent team over the last month and the others have looked shaky.

“We’ve seen Melbourne lose games, we’ve seen Canberra give up a 20-point lead. The Dogs copped a hiding from Brisbane a couple of weeks ago. The Warriors have been pretty consistent in most games.”

With Origin just around the corner, talk is beginning to build over which Warriors are in the mix for selection.

Captain Mitch Barnett debuted last year for New South Wales while Kurt Capewell was recalled to Queensland in the centres.

Duke believes Barnett is a lock-in for the Blues, but Capewell is only an outside chance this year.

Wayde Egan has been touted as an option for New South Wales at hooker, but the No 9 jumper has been owned by Cowboys dummy half Reece Robson the last two years.

Duke said if Robson is unavailable, Egan is on the cusp of selection.

“He’s been one of the unsung heroes for the Warriors over the last couple of years. So crafty around the ruck and the way he controls things for the Warriors allows Metcalf to play his natural game.”

The Warriors next visit the Redcliffe Dolphins in Brisbane on Saturday.

