Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

A Fox Sports commentator is touting the James Fisher-Harris effect as the reason for the Warriors’ continued success in tight NRL games.

The 15-14 victory over the Dragons – featuring a clutch field goal from Luke Metcalf in the final minutes – marks their fourth win by six points or less this year.

The Warriors lost seven games by the same points range last year and only won three.

Co-captain Fisher-Harris is currently out with a pectoral injury, but Jake Duke’s told The Big League Podcast his arrival from the four-times-in-a-row premiership-winning Panthers will have had a profound effect on the club.

“If you’ve ever seen the guy up close, I’d be scared to lose games too if he was my captain. He’s probably brought that winning mentality – he’s come from Penrith. I just don’t think he’s the kind of guy that accepts failure.”