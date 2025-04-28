Advertisement
Warriors v Cowboys: Erin Clark sets sights even higher after dominant return to Mt Smart

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Erin Clark celebrates defeating the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

Erin Clark celebrates defeating the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

New recruit Erin Clark is adamant he’s got plenty of development still to come, as the Warriors continue to march up the NRL ladder.

The lock has been instrumental since the retirement of Tohu Harris, playing a major role in the Warriors’ five wins from seven so far this season, which has them fourth overall.

That includes their 26-12 victory over the Newcastle Knights in Christchurch, in which Clark made a team-high 45 tackles.

Clark said it would take time to reach his potential.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn. Getting that balance of when to pass, when to run, getting momentum and when to just carry.

“I’m slowly getting that.”

Clark – originally a halfback – re-signed with the Warriors on a three-year deal at the end of 2024.

The now-27-year-old made his NRL debut with the Mt Smart club in 2017 but left mid-season to take up a deal with the Canberra Raiders, before moving on to the Gold Coast Titans.

Clark hoped his comeback would inspire his kids to pursue their dreams.

“It’s just a thing to my kids, not to give up. I want them to look up to me in that sense.

“If I didn’t give it another go, I wouldn’t be happy. I’m just happy I knuckled down and gave it a crack.”

Erin Clark goes on a run for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport
Erin Clark goes on a run for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have won consecutive games without premiership-winning co-captain James Fisher-Harris, who is out until round 11 with a pectoral injury.

The Kiwis forward said it showed the strength of their recruiting and development.

“‘Next man up mentality’ is thrown around a lot, but we’ve got that here.

“That’s credit to Webby [coach Andrew Webster] and [recruitment manager] Andrew McFadden with the depth they’ve got at the club. If one person goes down, someone’s ready to go and live up to our standards and type of footy.”

The Warriors next face the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday in Magic Round in Brisbane.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.

