Their 5-2 record at this stage of the season has only been bettered once in Warriors’ history (2018) and the run could be extended next week against North Queensland in Magic Round.

Friday was their first Anzac Day victory since 2014, after all the years of pain and misery in Melbourne and last year’s bizarre loss to the Titans in Auckland.

It was a brilliant occasion, in front of a sellout 17,095 crowd in Christchurch, who made the most of the annual visit.

The Warriors led 16-0 at halftime – including an unlikely brace to Jackson Ford, on the occasion of his 50th game for the club – and were good enough to manage the game from there.

Chanel Harris-Tavita celebrates with Adam Pompey against the Knights. Photo / Photosport

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad celebrated his recent contract extension with an eye catching performance, while lock Erin Clark was again outstanding, continuing a brilliant run this season.

Wayde Egan boosted his State of Origin hopes with another strong display and co-captain Mitch Barnett led by example again.

It might be seen as a routine win – given the Knights were coming off four successive losses – but they were also desperate and don’t lack firepower, though Newcastle were blunted as the match wore on.

Like all of the Warriors’ success this season, this result was built on defensive grit and effort and consistent yardage.

It’s a great foundation – though their attack will need to be more clinical against the better teams. That remains the major work on, though it was always going to be with Shaun Johnson’s retirement.

Halfback Luke Metcalf also struggled off the tee again – missing a couple of simple conversions – with Taine Tuaupiki taking over for the last shot.

Coach Andrew Webster made a late change to the starting lineup, with Leka Halasima promoted at the expense of Ford, with Marata Niukore shifting to prop.

After a poignant ceremony – and an emotional rendition of the last post – there were fireworks to start, with both Niukore and Knights prop Leo Thompson sinbinned in the first five minutes for high contact, as part of the NRL’s current crackdown.

The Warriors dominated the first quarter but only had Adam Pompey’s eighth minute try, after Kurt Capewell’s smart reaction from a bomb, to show for it.

They needed more, given the weight of possession and territory but the attack wasn’t quite there though tries to Nicoll-Klokstad (obstruction) and Tuaupiki (in touch) were ruled out after bunker reviews.

Desperate defence by Metcalf and Nicoll-Klokstad kept the lead intact, forcing Greg Marzhew to graze the sideline as he went for the corner.

Adam Pompey dives over to score against the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

Reward came when Ford backed up to receive Ali Leiataua’s flick pass, after Pompey leapt well, though Metcalf hooked his conversion.

At 10-0, the Auckland team then dodged a bullet – with James Schiller’s effort scratched for a knock on– before their best move of the half for Ford’s second.

It was a product of both Metcalf and the excellent Clark committing tacklers, with Clark’s pass perfectly timed for the Australian utility, who dived over near the posts.

Individual brilliance from centre Dane Gagai – who beat both Leiataua and Pompey – set up Schiller’s try, as Newcastle finally had a foothold in the match.

But the Warriors restored their advantage with Egan’s smart scoot from dummy half, after Metcalf’s long range intercept.

The Australian was reeled in by Fletcher Sharpe but Egan, as he often does, made the most of the situation.

Leiataua couldn’t force the ball – after a clever Metcalf grubber – which would have virtually sealed the match with almost 20 minutes to play but an opportunistic effort from Pompey, who busted two tackles as he stormed down the sideline completed the job, before Brodie Jones got a late consolation for the visitors.

Warriors 26 (Adam Pompey 2, Jackson Ford 2, Wayde Egan tries; Luke Metcalf 2 cons, Taine Tuaupiki con)

Knights 12 (James Schiller, Brodie Jones tries, Kalyn Ponga 2 cons)

Halftime 16-0