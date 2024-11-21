Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors
Updated

Warriors’ 2025 schedule: Anzac match against Newcastle Knights in Christchurch, Panthers to play in Auckland

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Rugby league enthusiasts are in for a treat as Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones joins Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB live in the studio.

The Warriors’ 2025 NRL fixture list has been revealed, following the announcement on Wednesday they will face the Cowboys at Magic Round in May.

Opening the season is the trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, an away match, which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, March 2 (NZ time) - this will be the first chance for fans to see Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris in an NRL match in Warriors colours.

A key fixture for fans is the Anzac day match - this year the Warriors head south to Christchurch to face the Knights in the round-eight game at Apollo Projects Stadium on April 25.

The Magic Round clash against the Cowboys is the middle game of the triple-header on Saturday, May 3 kicking off at 5.30pm local time. As they have been since the Magic Round was introduced in 2019, the Warriors will again be the home side.

For the first time since 2019, three-time and reigning premier champions the Penrith Panthers will play in New Zealand, setting up Fisher-Harris to defend home territory against his former club.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Like the Panthers, the Roosters and Broncos will also make the trip to Auckland, rounding out three highly-anticipated matches for the Warriors and their home fans.

The Warriors will play the 2024 top-six sides only once – Roosters and Panthers in Auckland, Storm, Sharks, Cowboys and Bulldogs in Australia.

A tough travel stretch begins at the back end of April with four consecutive matches played outside Auckland – Knights in Christchurch (April 25), Cowboys in Brisbane (May 3), Dragons in Wollongong (May 10) and Dolphins in Brisbane (May 17).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Aucklanders’ first bye is round five (April 3-6), while the second and third are only three weeks apart in rounds 15 and 18.

Warriors 2025 schedule:

Round 1 - v Canberra Raiders (Away) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, kickoff 1.00pm

Round 2 - v Manly Sea Eagles (Home)- Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm

Round 3 - v Sydney Roosters (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm

Round 4 - v Wests Tigers (Away) - Campbelltown Sports Stadium, kickoff 8.15pm

Round 5 - Bye

Round 6 - v Melbourne Storm (Away) - AAMI Park, kickoff 4.00pm

Round 7 - v Brisbane Broncos (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 7.20pm

Round 8 - v Newcastle Knights (Home) - Apollo Projects Stadium, kickoff 8.05pm

Round 9 - v North Queensland Cowboys (Home) - Suncorp Stadium (Magic Round), kickoff 7.30pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Round 10 - v St George Illawarra Dragons (Away) - WIN Stadium, kickoff 7.30pm

Round 11 - v Dolphins (Away) - Suncorp Stadium, kickoff 5.00pm

Round 12 - v Canberra Raiders (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 6.05pm

Round 13 - v South Sydney Rabbitohs (Away) - Accor Stadium, kickoff 4.00pm

Round 14 - v Cronulla Sharks (Away) - Sharks Stadium, kickoff 7.30pm

Round 15 - Bye

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Round 16 - v Penrith Panthers (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 5pm

Round 17 - v Brisbane Broncos (Away) - Suncorp Stadium, kickoff 5pm

Round 18 - Bye

Round 19 - v Wests Tigers (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 4.00pm

Round 20 - v Newcastle Knights (Away) - McDonald Jones Stadium, kickoff 6.05pm

Round 21 - v Gold Coast Titans (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 5.00pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Round 22 - v Dolphins (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm

Round 23 - v Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs (Away) - Accor Stadium, kickoff 9.35pm

Round 24 - v St George Illawarra Dragons (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm

Round 25 - v Gold Coast Titans (Away) - Cbus Super Stadium, kickoff 7.30pm

Round 26 - v Parramatta Eels (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm

Round 27 - v Manly Sea Eagles (Away) - 4 Pines Park, kickoff 8.00pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

• NRL-NRLW double-headers:

July 13 (home) | v Tigers (4.00pm local time) preceded by Warriors-Eels NRLW match (2.00pm local time).

July 20 (away) | v Knights (4.00pm local time) followed by Knights-Warriors NRLW match (6.15pm local time).

July 26 (home) | v Titans (5.00pm local time preceded by Warriors-Titans NRLW match (2.45pm local time).

August 9 (away) | v Bulldogs (7.35pm local time) preceded by Bulldogs-Warriors NRLW match (5.15pm local time).

Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors