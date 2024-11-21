Like the Panthers, the Roosters and Broncos will also make the trip to Auckland, rounding out three highly-anticipated matches for the Warriors and their home fans.
The Warriors will play the 2024 top-six sides only once – Roosters and Panthers in Auckland, Storm, Sharks, Cowboys and Bulldogs in Australia.
A tough travel stretch begins at the back end of April with four consecutive matches played outside Auckland – Knights in Christchurch (April 25), Cowboys in Brisbane (May 3), Dragons in Wollongong (May 10) and Dolphins in Brisbane (May 17).
The Aucklanders’ first bye is round five (April 3-6), while the second and third are only three weeks apart in rounds 15 and 18.
Warriors 2025 schedule:
Round 1 - v Canberra Raiders (Away) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, kickoff 1.00pm
Round 2 - v Manly Sea Eagles (Home)- Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm
Round 3 - v Sydney Roosters (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm
Round 4 - v Wests Tigers (Away) - Campbelltown Sports Stadium, kickoff 8.15pm
Round 5 - Bye
Round 6 - v Melbourne Storm (Away) - AAMI Park, kickoff 4.00pm
Round 7 - v Brisbane Broncos (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 7.20pm
Round 8 - v Newcastle Knights (Home) - Apollo Projects Stadium, kickoff 8.05pm
Round 9 - v North Queensland Cowboys (Home) - Suncorp Stadium (Magic Round), kickoff 7.30pm
Round 10 - v St George Illawarra Dragons (Away) - WIN Stadium, kickoff 7.30pm
Round 11 - v Dolphins (Away) - Suncorp Stadium, kickoff 5.00pm
Round 12 - v Canberra Raiders (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 6.05pm
Round 13 - v South Sydney Rabbitohs (Away) - Accor Stadium, kickoff 4.00pm
Round 14 - v Cronulla Sharks (Away) - Sharks Stadium, kickoff 7.30pm
Round 15 - Bye
Round 16 - v Penrith Panthers (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 5pm
Round 17 - v Brisbane Broncos (Away) - Suncorp Stadium, kickoff 5pm
Round 18 - Bye
Round 19 - v Wests Tigers (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 4.00pm
Round 20 - v Newcastle Knights (Away) - McDonald Jones Stadium, kickoff 6.05pm
Round 21 - v Gold Coast Titans (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 5.00pm
Round 22 - v Dolphins (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm
Round 23 - v Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs (Away) - Accor Stadium, kickoff 9.35pm
Round 24 - v St George Illawarra Dragons (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm
Round 25 - v Gold Coast Titans (Away) - Cbus Super Stadium, kickoff 7.30pm
Round 26 - v Parramatta Eels (Home) - Go Media Stadium, kickoff 8.00pm
Round 27 - v Manly Sea Eagles (Away) - 4 Pines Park, kickoff 8.00pm
• NRL-NRLW double-headers:
July 13 (home) | v Tigers (4.00pm local time) preceded by Warriors-Eels NRLW match (2.00pm local time).
July 20 (away) | v Knights (4.00pm local time) followed by Knights-Warriors NRLW match (6.15pm local time).
July 26 (home) | v Titans (5.00pm local time preceded by Warriors-Titans NRLW match (2.45pm local time).
August 9 (away) | v Bulldogs (7.35pm local time) preceded by Bulldogs-Warriors NRLW match (5.15pm local time).