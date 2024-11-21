Rugby league enthusiasts are in for a treat as Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones joins Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB live in the studio.

The Warriors’ 2025 NRL fixture list has been revealed, following the announcement on Wednesday they will face the Cowboys at Magic Round in May.

Opening the season is the trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, an away match, which kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, March 2 (NZ time) - this will be the first chance for fans to see Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris in an NRL match in Warriors colours.

A key fixture for fans is the Anzac day match - this year the Warriors head south to Christchurch to face the Knights in the round-eight game at Apollo Projects Stadium on April 25.

The Magic Round clash against the Cowboys is the middle game of the triple-header on Saturday, May 3 kicking off at 5.30pm local time. As they have been since the Magic Round was introduced in 2019, the Warriors will again be the home side.

For the first time since 2019, three-time and reigning premier champions the Penrith Panthers will play in New Zealand, setting up Fisher-Harris to defend home territory against his former club.