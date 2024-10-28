Asked what he believes his style is, you get the feeling he’d sooner show you than tell you.

“Oh, man, I just do what I do eh? I don’t even know how to explain my leadership, you know? They just back me and I back myself”, says Fisher-Harris.

New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris leads the Kiwis' haka in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

His coach, Kiwis legend Stacey Jones, sums up the man of few words with just one.

“The word that you can describe ‘Fish’ [Fisher-Harris] is mana”, says Jones.

In his first year as head coach, Jones says he’s had a close connection with his inspirational captain throughout the 2024 season. It’ll be even closer in 2025 when Fisher-Harris joins the Warriors – where Jones is among the coaching staff. The rookie international coach has a genuine grin of admiration when speaking of “Fish”.

“The heart and soul of the team and a leader that everyone respects”, says Jones.

Those that he leads echo Jones’ sentiments.

“He’s a huge action-man”, says fellow middle-forward Joseph Tapine.

“A hard worker. Doesn’t leave anything out on the training paddock either”, Tapine adds.

One-half of Penrith’s formidable ‘Bash Brothers’ – with injured Kiwi Moses Leota – Fisher-Harris comes as advertised. He hits hard and runs harder. That sort of “follow me” leadership is easy to see, but former Kiwis captain Nathan Cayless highlights Fisher-Harris’ effort when the cameras aren’t rolling.

James Fisher-Harris (right) celebrates with Moses Leota after defeating the Melbourne Storm for their fourth-straight NRL title. Photo / Photosport

“Just the amount of work that he puts into his game. Ultra professional. You know, he’s won four grand finals in a row, and he’s still out there working as hard as he did when he first came into camp”, says Cayless.

Those standards are infectious, according to Cayless.

“I know a lot of our young forwards are really getting in behind that and really learning from him as well”, he says.

Just as impressed with the work ethic of Fisher-Harris is Kiwis five-eighth and future club teammate Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

“He’s gonna be a massive asset to the Warriors and I’m really looking forward to watching the young forwards that we have at the club right now, being able to go under his wing and see what it takes to be an experienced forward of his calibre”, says Nicoll-Klokstad.

Fisher-Harris is aware of the expectation of next season – and the army of supporters he’ll have behind him. He’s already had a taste of it in Christchurch.

“A lot of Warriors fans trying to tell me to say ‘up the Wahs!’,” says Fisher-Harris.

New Zealand coach Stacey Jones (right) with Stephen Kearney. Photo / Photosport

That will intensify this week when the Kiwis relocate to Auckland ahead of a blockbuster clash with Mate Ma’a Tonga at Go Media Stadium – Warriors HQ and James Fisher-Harris’s new home ground. But don’t expect the new recruit to entertain distractions.

“It’s ‘up the Kiwis’ for now and, yeah, just going to enjoy this camp”, says Fisher-Harris.

The four-time premiership winner is a staunch advocate for international rugby league and a proud custodian of the Kiwis jersey.

“I love it, eh? Just the environment, got a lot of good mates here and with Stace [Jones] and everything we’re trying to do – we’re in a good space,” says Fisher-Harris.

The captain speaks with real optimism when asked about the future and the culture within the national team set-up. “We’re still building. Set up a pretty good blueprint last year, but then again, we’ve been building on that for a long time now.”

The quietly forceful 28-year-old could have the captaincy for a long time to come, especially while the Little General (Jones) is in charge.

“He’s so passionate about the [Kiwis] space, Fish,” says Jones. “And we couldn’t ask for a better leader.”

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.



