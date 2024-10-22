“Probably Reg,” laughs Jordan, before changing his mind.

“No. I probably will.”

Hit and spin. Jordan Riki and Jamayne Isaako (with shield) during contact training for the Kiwis in Christchurch. Photo / NZRL

The athletic second rower’s return has been a long time coming.

“I think the last time I played here was, yeah, 2017. I played the grand final [under 18′s] for Hornby against Halswell. That was the very last time I played rugby league in Christchurch,” says Riki.

The South Island rugby league resurgence is in full swing now and Riki has been a big part of that, showing youngsters that it can be done.

“I had players that I looked up to, like Kodi [Nikorima] and Jamayne [Isaako] who obviously helped lay the platform. And then before them, it was David Kidwell,” says Riki.

“I just want to be one of those players that can help kids look up and say, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s from Christchurch, he can make it.’”

Southern Kiwis! Phoenix Crossland, Jordan Riki, Kodi Nikorima, Griffin Neame and Jamayne Isaako. Photo / Janelle Riki-Waaka

Both Nikorima and Isaako are in the squad with Riki – along with two West Coasters, Griffin Neame and Phoenix Crossland. Crossland, from the Newcastle Knights, was born in Wellington and raised in Australia – but his family links are from the Coast.

“From Grandma, sort of backwards. Her, her mum and Grandma, they’re all West Coast, Coal Creek area. So pretty much Greymouth,” says Crossland.

Neame is about as West Coast as coal. The strongly built front-rower has forged a career in the tropics of North Queensland and made his Kiwis debut last year.

He was heavily involved in the 30-0 thumping of the Kangaroos the last time the two teams met, scoring a memorable try late in the final. He’s expecting many will make the trip over the passes for Sunday’s clash.

“I was in Greymouth last week and I think everyone I talked to said they would come and watch on the weekend, so knowing that half of Greymouth is going to be here is pretty cool and I’ve got a lot of family in Christchurch as well,” says Neame.

Griffin Neame squaring off against his Kiwis captain, James Fisher-Harris. Photo / NZRL

Neame is all too aware that he is part of West Coast rugby league’s illustrious history and wants to inspire its future.

“Growing up on the coast, gosh, never thought I’d be able to wear this jersey. It was always a dream, but obviously had a lot of self-doubt. But speaking to kids on the coast, you know, that’s all they want to do as well. As long as you work hard, anything’s possible,” says Neame.

Both Neame and Riki came through the South Island Scorpions representative sides before linking up again as Junior Kiwis.

“Yeah, we played [Under] 19′s Kiwis against Australia and I’ve known him since probably we were 13 or 14, playing against each other and it’s pretty cool to be in camp with him,” says Neame.

The Kiwis are back in Christchurch. The team photos were taken at Victoria Square, much to the surprise of motorists and passersby. Photo / Mike Thorpe

Jamayne Isaako is also enjoying having a tribe of fellow Southerners in camp.

“It’s not often that we play international games in the South Island, it’s always up north. So to be able to come back home and be able to represent not only Christchurch, but the whole of the South Island is pretty unreal too,” says Isaako.

The well-travelled outside back has found a home at the Dolphins after stints at the Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos. Educated at Shirley Boys’ High School, he last played in Christchurch for the Kiwis in 2019.

“And, you know, my dad was still around that time too so, to be able to come back and visit him, his grave and sort of be able to play with him being there in spirit,” says Isaako.

Jamayne Isaako warming up at the Kiwis open training session at Nga Puna Wai in Christchurch. Photo / NZRL

South Island team

Jordan Riki turned out for the St Thomas of Canterbury College First XIII in 2017 – when they began to forge a reputation, making the semifinals. The junior game has exploded in the South Island since then – with the ultimate goal being an NRL team based there.

“You know, it’s good to see rugby league growing down here. I’ve seen there’s been a few bids down here to get a rugby league team as well,” says Riki.

If a South Island bid is successful in the near future – homegrown players like Riki and Neame would be prime targets. The recruitment drive has started already from Riki’s family.

“Mum’s sort of done the old shoulder tap to me,” says Riki with a laugh. “So, who knows? But I’m pretty happy being at the [Brisbane] Broncos at the moment”.

Fan favourite and local product Jordan Riki takes a selfie with a group of students from Christchurch Boys' High School. Photo / NZRL

Neame also supports a South Island franchise.

“With the Warriors selling out all their games, a second team here would be awesome.

They’ll probably sell all the games out here at the new stadium. So they’ve got my vote for Christchurch,” says Neame.

Would he come home for it?

“I haven’t thought about that yet. I’m with the Cowboys now but, yeah, we’ll see what happens down the track,” says Neame.

Empty cabinets

For the first time in the men’s professional era, the South Island’s provincial rugby cabinets are bare. No Super Rugby title, no National Provincial Championship, no Meads or Lochore Cups and no Ranfurly Shield. 1995 was the last time that every major trophy was locked up in the North Island.

It could’ve been different. West Coast were a ball width away from a Lochore Cup-winning conversion with time up in Te Kuiti. The kick ricocheted off the left upright and across the face of the goal. Extra time went against them with King Country prevailing 46-44 in an epic contest that saw the lead change hands multiple times.

Thames Valley celebrate their 37-29 win over Mid Canterbury in the Meads Cup final on Saturday. Photos / Barts Rugby

In Te Aroha it was almost as tight. Mid Canterbury, fresh from knocking over their neighbours South Canterbury in the semi, couldn’t repeat their heroics in the Meads Cup final. Thames Valley doing just enough to take the title 37-29.

Canterbury’s late NPC run also came to a halt in Tauranga, beaten 32-20 by Bay of Plenty.

Ford Trophy

The representative rugby/cricket overlap is here.

Both Canterbury and Otago started their 2024/25 Ford Trophy campaigns with comprehensive wins.

Otago sit top of the table after battering Northern Districts in Whangarei in the opening round. Posting 316-9 in the first innings, Otago then skittled the hosts for 141.

Canterbury's Zak Foulkes is understood to have added more pace over the off-season. Photo / Photosport

Dale Phillips top-scored for the Southerners with 89, but it was the rapid cameos of captain Luke Georgeson (40 off 23) and Ben Lockrose (21 off 11) that ensured they posted an imposing title.

ND’s chase never really got going, the opening partnership of 28 between Katene Clarke and Fergus Lellman was their best of the innings.

Andrew Hazeldine (2-24) and Matthew Bacon (3-20) reduced Northern to 61-5 before Dean Foxcroft (3-36) and Lockrose (2-18) finished the job.

At the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Canterbury won the toss and sent the home team in.

Their decision was justified straight away with Zak Foulkes removing Tim Robinson with the second ball. Foulkes (3-24) is understood to have gained a yard of pace in the off-season and added the wickets of Muhammad Abbas and Logan van Beek in his seven-over spell.

The chief destroyer, though, was the medium pace of Angus McKenzie with sensational figures of 5-14 including Wellington skipper Nick Kelly for a first-ball duck.

Canterbury then mowed down the total in the 23rd over with Chad Bowes (48*) going at almost run-a-ball and Matthew Boyle (45 off 34) slapping the ball to and over the fence.

Canterbury and Otago face each other in round 2 at Hagley Oval today.

