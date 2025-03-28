“Richard’s very sorry, he’s apologised genuinely about the incident and understands that it was wrong,” he said. “It shouldn’t have happened, quite frankly. It was the right thing to do by the fans, the club, the game in general to accept the penalty that was proposed.”

Despite his remorse, sources in England have confirmed to the Herald that Agar has not made any attempt to contact or pass on apologies to the journalist. The incident occurred almost four weeks ago, while it has been 12 days since the breach notice was issued. When asked on Thursday, George was unsure if a direct apology had been made.

“I don’t know,” said George. “But it doesn’t really matter whether he does or not, he’s put the club first here and apologised, to fans, me, the owner, the players, the lot. What he thinks or does with that reporter is irrelevant, we’re handling it as an employer and as a club.”

Agar will miss Sunday’s match against the Tigers, along with upcoming games against the Storm (Melbourne, April 13) and Brisbane (Auckland, April 19). He is also unable to travel for away matches, which will add a few days to his absence.

Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Walker’s departure

Dylan Walker will be missed badly by the Warriors, even if there is excitement about the young forwards coming through at the club. Walker, who was granted an early release on Wednesday from his contract for family reasons, had a unique skillset – able to cover a range of positions, from lock and prop to hooker, five eighths and even centre (at a pinch).

But aside from his versatility, his biggest asset was his impact, able to change the momentum of a match off the bench, with his direct running, game intelligence and physicality. It was a trademark of his 46 game Warriors’ stint – especially in the 2023 season – and won’t be easy to replicate. The 30-year-old was also a natural ball player, who created uncertainty in the defensive line and took a load off the halves.

“Our halfbacks will have to step up and touch the footy more,” admitted coach Andrew Webster. “As they won’t probably have [Dylan] bringing them onto the footy. [But] we’ve got some young guys who can pass the footy and now get the opportunity to learn to do that.”

Webster conceded the team would have to play “a slightly different way” while his interchange mix would be adjusted, given Walker was the most natural No 14 at the club. Walker’s exit had been on the cards for some time. His family moved back to Australia eight months ago and the player had found it increasingly difficult without his two young sons, despite efforts to find solutions.

“It just got tougher and tougher,” said George. “He was hoping to push it out for the rest of the year but family comes first.”

George agreed it was a frustrating scenario for fans, with another Warriors’ player leaving before his contract had expired, off the back of several others in recent years. However George pointed out that the Auckland club have benefitted from compassionate leave clauses, with James Fisher-Harris and Erin Clark coming back to New Zealand to be closer to family (though both those players completed campaigns, before switching in the off season). Walker has linked with Parramatta.

Dylan Walker has been a useful utility for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Tough break for Tuivasa-Sheck

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck came into the season in impressive shape and was one of the most consistent backline performers across the first three games. In that context, the high-grade hamstring strain suffered against the Roosters last Friday is a bitter blow, just as the 31-year-old was beginning to master his new wing challenge and develop combinations on that edge.

Scans have confirmed Tuivasa-Sheck isn’t expected back until round 11, which puts further pressure on a team already missing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and lacking specialists on the flank. Adam Pompey, who will be used on Sunday against the Tigers, has 17 first grade appearances on the wing but hasn’t played there in the NRL since May 2022.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.