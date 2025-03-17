Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

“The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as assistant coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled,” a statement from the NRL read.

“Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of suspension.”

The statement said Agar has five business days to respond to the breach notice.

The incident allegedly unfolded in a corridor around the corner from where stadium security staff were posted, though it was witnessed by another individual.

The Warriors told NZME they had no comment to make.

The Warriors had been involved in the investigation, with chief executive Cameron George earlier saying he supported Agar.

“There’s always two sides to every story and our job is to make sure we balance that out with the best process possible,” said George.

George and Agar had “extensive discussions”, allowing the English coach to give his view on the allegations to the club boss.

“He’s given me his version and in fairness to everyone, we’ll let the CCTV footage show what happened,” said George. ”I certainly believe and trust Richard’s version.

“The NRL have got a job to do and their job is to certainly do a thorough and proper investigation into it. They’ll come up with a proper determination. We’re not here to guess about it. We’ll work out what happened with the NRL and we’ll move on.”

In a message to the Herald after the allegations first surfaced, Agar said: “I’m very happy to talk when I can. There are two sides to this story and I am more than happy to give mine.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.