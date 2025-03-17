Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar is set to be stood down for three matches and fined A$10,000 ($11,000 NZD) following an altercation with an English journalist during the side’s opening match in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Agar was issued with a breach notice today after a probe into the incident on March 2, which included CCTV footage from the stadium and a number of interviews.
The incident happened as Agar was walking from the coach’s box and past the media area to take the lifts down to the dressing rooms, which were located five floors below. It’s believed that head coach Andrew Webster had already descended.
It’s alleged that Agar verbally abused Guardian journalist John Davidson during an argument, before grabbing his throat and pushing him away at halftime in the Warriors’ season-opening clash with the Canberra Raiders at Allegiant stadium.
The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of A$10,000 (half suspended conditional on good behaviour), a suspension of three NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.