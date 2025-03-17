Advertisement
Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar set to receive three game suspension, $10k fine after probe into Las Vegas incident

Benjamin Plummer
Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar, 2023. Photo / Photosport

Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar is set to be stood down for three matches and fined A$10,000 ($11,000 NZD) following an altercation with an English journalist during the side’s opening match in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Agar was issued with a breach notice today after a probe into the incident on March 2, which included CCTV footage from the stadium and a number of interviews.

The incident happened as Agar was walking from the coach’s box and past the media area to take the lifts down to the dressing rooms, which were located five floors below. It’s believed that head coach Andrew Webster had already descended.

It’s alleged that Agar verbally abused Guardian journalist John Davidson during an argument, before grabbing his throat and pushing him away at halftime in the Warriors’ season-opening clash with the Canberra Raiders at Allegiant stadium.

The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of A$10,000 (half suspended conditional on good behaviour), a suspension of three NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.

Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport
“The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as assistant coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled,” a statement from the NRL read.

“Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of suspension.”

The statement said Agar has five business days to respond to the breach notice.

The incident allegedly unfolded in a corridor around the corner from where stadium security staff were posted, though it was witnessed by another individual.

The Warriors told NZME they had no comment to make.

The Warriors had been involved in the investigation, with chief executive Cameron George earlier saying he supported Agar.

“There’s always two sides to every story and our job is to make sure we balance that out with the best process possible,” said George.

George and Agar had “extensive discussions”, allowing the English coach to give his view on the allegations to the club boss.

“He’s given me his version and in fairness to everyone, we’ll let the CCTV footage show what happened,” said George. ”I certainly believe and trust Richard’s version.

“The NRL have got a job to do and their job is to certainly do a thorough and proper investigation into it. They’ll come up with a proper determination. We’re not here to guess about it. We’ll work out what happened with the NRL and we’ll move on.”

In a message to the Herald after the allegations first surfaced, Agar said: “I’m very happy to talk when I can. There are two sides to this story and I am more than happy to give mine.”

