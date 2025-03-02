Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar. Photo / Photosport

Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar will reportedly be investigated by the NRL over allegations he assaulted a British journalist at halftime during the club’s game against Canberra in Las Vegas.

According to nine.com.au, Agar is accused of grabbing the journalist by the throat and verbally abusing him in the press box at Allegiant Stadium, where the Warriors slumped to a heavy season-opening defeat.

The journalist, who is unnamed but works for British publication The Guardian, alleges he was also verbally abused by the coach.

The NRL has confirmed it is aware of the allegations and will launch an investigation while seeking CCTV footage of the incident.

Agar has worked as an assistant for the Warriors since 2023, following a long playing and coaching career in his native England.