The once in a lifetime trip was made all the more special for the couple. Video / Sky Sport

A trip to Las Vegas to watch the Warriors has been made all the more special for former New Zealander of the year Dr Lance O’Sullivan, who celebrated the trip by getting engaged at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Warriors in Las Vegas to kick off the 2025 NRL season, O’Sullivan was one of the estimated 9000 fans who travelled from Aotearoa to mark the occasion.

And even with his side down on the scoreboard, O’Sullivan made his trip all the more memorable by getting down on one knee and proposing to his partner, Dr Rose Harris.

Harris, meanwhile, is the auntie of Warriors front-rower and co-captain James Fisher-Harris, who marked his club NRL debut at today’s game.

To cap things off for the happy couple, Australia’s Fox Sports’ camera crew were on hand to document the moment Harris said yes.