Updated

NRL Las Vegas: Dr Lance O’Sullivan proposes at Allegiant Stadium during trip to watch Warriors

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The once in a lifetime trip was made all the more special for the couple. Video / Sky Sport

A trip to Las Vegas to watch the Warriors has been made all the more special for former New Zealander of the year Dr Lance O’Sullivan, who celebrated the trip by getting engaged at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Warriors in Las Vegas to kick off the 2025 NRL season, O’Sullivan was one of the estimated 9000 fans who travelled from Aotearoa to mark the occasion.

And even with his side down on the scoreboard, O’Sullivan made his trip all the more memorable by getting down on one knee and proposing to his partner, Dr Rose Harris.

Harris, meanwhile, is the auntie of Warriors front-rower and co-captain James Fisher-Harris, who marked his club NRL debut at today’s game.

To cap things off for the happy couple, Australia’s Fox Sports’ camera crew were on hand to document the moment Harris said yes.

While the broadcast simply identified O’Sullivan as “Lance”, he has since confirmed to the Herald that it was him.

In 2014, O’Sullivan was named New Zealander of the Year in recognition of his advocacy to bring health programmes to disadvantaged rural areas.

“I am proud to receive this award as your husband, your brother, your father, your mate,” he said upon receiving the award in 2014.

“New Zealand has given me so much. On behalf of everyone here tonight, I would like to confirm my commitment to continuing to make New Zealand a great place for us all.”

Harris, meanwhile, is the managing director of Māori Health Limited and the founder of Hine Health. The couple are both strong advocates for health in Northland.

The only slight on the trip came on the field, as the Warriors were heavily defeated 30-8 by the Canberra Raiders to start the 2025 season on the wrong foot.

