Allegiant Stadium has a vastly different layout to media areas in the NRL. The coaches’ boxes for both teams are located in the middle of the press and operations area, on the top level of the stadium, beside commentary booths, rooms for scorers and other match officials.

The NFL is also a different scenario, with the head coaches and assistant usually based on the sideline, while the analysts and secondary coaches sit in the boxes above the field

On match day, all of the NRL coaching teams had to walk through the media area — past a two-tiered press box — to access the lifts down to the dressing rooms. The press box, which is an open space, consists of two long rows overlooking the field.

Reports suggest the incident occurred at halftime, with the Warriors trailing the Raiders 16-4, as Agar made his way down the corridor, past the press area. It’s understood that head coach Andrew Webster had already descended.

Just before the lifts, Agar encountered the journalist, who was also walking towards the elevator. After what has been described as a heated exchange, News Corp publications in Australia allege the English coach grabbed the journalist’s throat, before pushing him away.

The Daily Telegraph reported the incident happened around the corner from where stadium operations staff were stationed but the full episode was witnessed by another person. The aftermath of the incident was also seen by an Australian reporter, who told a colleague at the Daily Telegraph, where the story first broke.

Soon afterwards, the NRL was made aware of the incident. Later that night it is understood a representative from the NRL’s integrity unit came up to the press area to begin an investigation. There are CCTV cameras throughout Allegiant Stadium — including the operational and media areas — but it is not known if footage will be made available to the NRL.

When contacted by the Herald, Agar referred all enquiries to club chief executive Cameron George. On Monday morning, the club issued the following statement, on behalf of George.

“Post-game, I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist John Davidson from The Guardian.

“This morning, I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process, which will include us. I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter.”