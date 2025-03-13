It’s alleged that Agar verbally abused the journalist during an argument, before grabbing his throat and pushing him away.

The incident unfolded in a corridor around the corner from where stadium security staff were posted, though it was witnessed by another individual. If the allegations against Agar are upheld, possible sanctions could include a monetary fine or a suspension. As with all investigations by the integrity unit, Agar and the Warriors would have five days to respond if there was a breach notice issued.

This case is unique. Usually when coaches are investigated by the integrity unit it is related to public comments in a press conference or other media forum, as seen with Phil Gould, Ricky Stuart and Trent Robinson in recent years. But this was a private interaction, albeit in a public space and there has been nothing comparable.

Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

The Warriors have been involved in the investigation but chief executive Cameron George told the Herald on Thursday evening there was “no update” on the matter.

Last week George had supported his employee.

“There’s always two sides to every story and our job is to make sure we balance that out with the best process possible,” said George.

George and Agar had had “extensive discussions”, allowing the English coach to give his view on the allegations to the club boss.

“He’s given me his version and in fairness to everyone, we’ll let the CCTV footage show what happened,” said George. ”I certainly believe and trust Richard’s version. “The NRL have got a job to do and their job is to certainly do a thorough and proper investigation into it. They’ll come up with a proper determination. We’re not here to guess about it. We’ll work out what happened with the NRL and we’ll move on.”

In a message to the Herald after the allegations first surfaced, Agar said: “I’m very happy to talk when I can. There are two sides to this story and I am more than happy to give mine.”

Ahead of Friday’s match against Manly, coach Webster was adamant that the ongoing investigation hadn’t affected preparations or been a distraction, adding that they would wait for the process to be completed.

“We’re still waiting on the NRL and letting it play its course,” said Webster. “Richard is so respected in the game, one of the best assistant coaches in the game. He’s such a big supporter for me. If anyone knows him, he’s got an unbelievable character, so we’ll just let it play its course and see what happens.

“It’s one of those things you have to give the care it needs and show the support to your staff member. It certainly hasn’t been a distraction for any of us.

“It’s business as usual, but in the background, Cameron is dealing with the NRL and we’ll just wait to see what the verdict is. All we can do is focus on support and winning. We’ve got so much to play for, we can’t let anything be an excuse or a distraction.”