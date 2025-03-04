“Richard and I have had an extensive discussion around the alleged incident, he’s given me his version and I think in fairness to everyone we’ll let the CCTV footage show us exactly what happened.

“I certainly believe and trust Richard’s versions, there’s a lot behind it as well. We’ll just go through the process and come out the other end.”

Leaving Auckland Airport today, Agar told Three News there were two sides to every story. He looked forward to speaking about the incident “when I’m allowed”.

The NRL investigation was started a few hours after the incident is alleged to have taken place and the Warriors will also be involved in the process. The spokesperson didn’t want to speculate on a possible timeline.

Agar has worked as an assistant for the Warriors since 2023, following a long playing and coaching career in his native England.

Reports suggest the tension may stem from a 2022 article in which the journalist criticised Agar, stating he should have been sacked as coach of Leeds in the Super League.

George issued a statement this morning confirming he’d talked to the NRL Integrity Unit.

“Post-game I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist John Davidson from The Guardian,” said George.

“This morning I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process which will include us.

“I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter.”

The alleged altercation provided a sour end to what was otherwise a successful opening to the NRL season in Las Vegas - if not on the field for the Warriors.

Reports suggest the incident occurred at halftime, with the Warriors trailing the Raiders 16-4, as Agar made his way down the corridor, past the press area. It’s understood that head coach Andrew Webster had already descended.

Just before the lifts, Agar encountered the journalist, who was also walking towards the elevator. After what has been described as a heated exchange, News Corp publications in Australia allege the English coach grabbed the journalist’s throat, before pushing him away.

The Daily Telegraph reported the incident happened around the corner from where stadium operations staff were stationed but the full episode was witnessed by another person. The aftermath of the incident was also seen by an Australian reporter, who told a colleague at the Daily Telegraph, where the story first broke.