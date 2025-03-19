Warriors coach Andrew Webster says it will be “business as normal” over the next few weeks, despite the potential absence of his lead assistant coach Richard Agar.
On Monday Agar was charged with a breach notice by the NRL, in the wake of an incident at Allegiant Stadium during halftime of the Warriors’ season-opening clash with the Canberra Raiders.
Agar is alleged to have verbally abused a British-based journalist, before grabbing his throat and pushing him away during a confrontation outside the media area. After an investigation by their integrity unit, the NRL issued the breach notice. Along with a fine of A$10,000 ($11,000), it included a suspension for three matches and a travel ban for the period.
If the notice is upheld – the Warriors have five days to respond or lodge an appeal – it would mean that Agar would be absent for the matches against the Wests Tigers (March 30), Melbourne Storm (April 13) and Brisbane Broncos (April 19). Two of those games are in Australia, which would take him out of the picture for three- to-four-day periods.
It’s a complication, given Agar is Webster’s right-hand man, his most experienced assistant and the principal attack coach, but Webster was pragmatic.