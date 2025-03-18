Advertisement
Home / Sport

Warriors v Roosters: Andrew Webster names unchanged 17 after dominant Manly upset

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Erin Clark runs the ball in the Warriors' round-two win over the Manly Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged match-day 17 for a third straight week as the Warriors prepare to face the Sydney Roosters at Go Media Stadium.

The Friday night NRL clash comes on the back of a stirring 36-16 win over Manly in the side’s first home game of the season.

The Sea Eagles were considerable favourites – given what both teams had offered up in their opening matches – but the home side simply wanted it more, coming back impressively after a shaky start.

It was their best performance at the Auckland stadium for quite some time, delivering a six-tries-to-three victory.

The only changes to the squad this week come on the extended bench, with the notable return of centre Rocco Berry.

Berry, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury, played 80 minutes in the New South Wales Cup side’s 31-20 win over Manly last Friday.

Dummy half Freddy Lussick has been named in the No 21 jumper, replacing back-up hooker Sam Healey, who is sidelined for a week with a shoulder injury.

Second-rower Jacob Laban has also been called in for Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, who was 18th man for last Friday’s clash.

It’s set to be a milestone match for star fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, named to run out for his 50th NRL appearance for the Warriors.

It’s the first match the Warriors will be without assistant coach Richard Agar following an altercation with an English journalist during the side’s season-opening clash with the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The 53-year-old was issued a breach notice by the NRL yesterday after a probe into the incident, proposing a fine of A$10,000 ($10,950) (half suspended conditional on good behaviour), a suspension of three NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.

Warriors team to face Sydney Roosters, kickoff 8pm

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Jacob Laban, 20. Te Maire Martin, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Rocco Berry

Latest from Sport

