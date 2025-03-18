Berry, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury, played 80 minutes in the New South Wales Cup side’s 31-20 win over Manly last Friday.
Dummy half Freddy Lussick has been named in the No 21 jumper, replacing back-up hooker Sam Healey, who is sidelined for a week with a shoulder injury.
Second-rower Jacob Laban has also been called in for Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, who was 18th man for last Friday’s clash.
It’s set to be a milestone match for star fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, named to run out for his 50th NRL appearance for the Warriors.
It’s the first match the Warriors will be without assistant coach Richard Agar following an altercation with an English journalist during the side’s season-opening clash with the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas earlier this month.
The 53-year-old was issued a breach notice by the NRL yesterday after a probe into the incident, proposing a fine of A$10,000 ($10,950) (half suspended conditional on good behaviour), a suspension of three NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.
Warriors team to face Sydney Roosters, kickoff 8pm
Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark
Interchange (from): 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Jacob Laban, 20. Te Maire Martin, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Rocco Berry