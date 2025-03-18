Erin Clark runs the ball in the Warriors' round-two win over the Manly Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

Coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged match-day 17 for a third straight week as the Warriors prepare to face the Sydney Roosters at Go Media Stadium.

The Friday night NRL clash comes on the back of a stirring 36-16 win over Manly in the side’s first home game of the season.

The Sea Eagles were considerable favourites – given what both teams had offered up in their opening matches – but the home side simply wanted it more, coming back impressively after a shaky start.

It was their best performance at the Auckland stadium for quite some time, delivering a six-tries-to-three victory.

The only changes to the squad this week come on the extended bench, with the notable return of centre Rocco Berry.