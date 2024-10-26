Stacey Jones and Nathan Cayless coach the Kiwis who will play the Kangaroos in Christchurch on Sunday. Photo / Getty Images
Kiwis coach Stacey Jones will have to defy a remarkable statistic to achieve success against Australia on Sunday in Christchurch.
While Jones is already dealing with the challenge of a depleted squad – without a lot of prominent players from recent campaigns – the new coach will also have to defy the weight of history.
Across more than a century of transtasman clashes, only four Kiwis coaches have trumped Australia at their first attempt. Beating the Kangaroos has always been a tough ask – dating back to the first test match in 1908 – but even tougher for a new mentor.
It’s been a rare achievement, with only Des White (1961), Tony Gordon (1987), Brian McClennan (2005) and Michael Maguire (2018) managing the feat. Many other legendary coaching names – such as Jim Amos, Lory Blanchard, Ces Mountford, Sir Graham Lowe, Frank Endacott and Stephen Kearney – were thwarted in their first meeting with the Kangaroos.
The victories under White, Gordon, McClennan and Maguire have a special place in New Zealand league folklore.
Maguire had to rebuild after the disastrous 2017 World Cup campaign. His first test was in Denver against England in June 2018 – a brave and bizarre mid-season, before facing the Kangaroos four months later at Mt Smart.
The Kangaroos, nicknamed the “Invincibles” after their unbeaten 20-match tour of Britain and France the year before, had icons such as Wally Lewis, Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny and Wayne Pearce – but the Kiwis, captained by Hugh McGahan, shocked their highly-rated counterparts in a 13-6 win.
White’s triumph came at Carlaw Park, with fullback Gary Phillips slotting a late field goal for an 11-10 win. The result was built on a massive defensive effort, as the Ron Ackland-led team kept the line intact during the second half.
There will still be hope the Kiwis can pull off a shock upset and their forward pack will ask questions, led by captain James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine. But it is one of the most inexperienced spines in modern Kiwis history, with a fullback (Keano Kini) and hooker (Phoenix Crossland) on debut and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad playing his first test at five eighth.
Using a non-specialist at No 6 is bold but has been done before, from Dave Watson in the 1980s to Tohu Harris a decade ago. Jones may have also recalled the 2005 example, when Vagana, who had played his whole career as a centre or wing, was a surprise selection in the halves and key to the eventual Tri-Nations triumph. Nicoll-Klokstad has been picked for his defensive capability and physical presence, which also allows Nikorima to back up Crossland at dummy half.
“I guess defence is probably the main one,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “I’m looking forward to being in the front line and getting amongst all of the boys.”
But it will increase the focus on Shaun Johnson. As well as most of the playmaking, he will also be responsible for all kicking in general play and is sure to be targeted by the Kangaroos. Johnson wasn’t mean to be here – after retiring at the end of the NRL season – but has the experience of 32 tests, dating back to 2012. He has faced Australia 14 times and been part of four memorable wins, including the 2014 Four Nations final and the 2015 Anzac test in Brisbane.
“He knows it’s the end of his career,” said Jones. “And I just said to him, ‘Look, you’ve just got to enjoy it. Your experience will get you through and the rest of the players will thrive off what you bring. At the back end of the season for the Warriors he showed some really good signs of having a clear thought around how he wanted to play but also bringing back the enjoyment.
“He knows the level of play that he needs to be at. Shaun is doing it for his country. He’s doing it for this group of players, he’s doing it for himself and his family. He’s really thriving being in the group and he wants to deliver a performance.”