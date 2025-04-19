Follow the action as the NZ Warriors host the Brisbane Broncos at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

The Warriors have been forced to make drastic changes to their matchday side for Saturday’s NRL round seven clash against the Brisbane Broncos, following Sunday’s 42-14 defeat to the Melbourne Storm.

As expected, co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been ruled out after leaving the field against the Storm with a pectoral injury, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad failed a head injury assessment and will miss Saturday’s match through the NRL’s concussion protocols.

Centre Rocco Berry, fresh from his own return from injury, has been handed a one-match suspension after a high tackle on Storm centre Jack Howarth.

As a result, Jackson Ford moves from the interchange bench into a starting role at prop, while Taine Tuaupiki shifts to fullback after starting 2025 on the wing.

Kurt Capewell moves from the second row into the centres against the side he joined the Warriors from at the start of 2024, and Leka Halasima makes his first start in the NRL in the No 11 jersey.

Ed Kosi shifts on to the right flank in Tuaupiki’s place, while Adam Pompey notches his 100th appearance for the Warriors with a start on the other wing.

Pompey is the 31st Warrior to notch 100 games and joins the likes of Simon Mannering, Bunty Afoa and Jerome Ropati in making the achievement entirely for the Mt Smart Club.

On the interchange bench, Te Maire Martin is in line for his first appearance of 2025. He has been named in the No 17 jersey after impressing at halfback when deputising for an injured Shaun Johnson last year.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Ed Kosi 3. Kurt Capewell 4. Ali Leiataua 5. Adam Pompey 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. Jackson Ford 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitch Barnett (c) 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 14: Bunty Afoa 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demetric Vaimauga 17. Te Maire Martin 18. Tanah Boyd 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith.

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds (c) 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington.

Interchange (from): 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Tyson Smoothy 18. Deine Mariner 19. Martin Taupau.