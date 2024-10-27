They were without the likes of Joseph Manu, Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Brown and Nelson Asofa-Solomona and had five test rookies, against a Kangaroos side full of big names and State of Origin stars.

But they pushed them to the limit and on another day could have celebrated a famous hometown victory.

However, they weren’t quite sharp enough when it mattered and conceded a couple of soft tries, while the Kangaroos were typically organised and efficient on both sides of the ball.

The game hung in the balance until the 72nd minute, when Mitch Moses finished off a long-range Dylan Edwards break.

Before that the Kiwis had come back strongly – with a fine Will Warbrick try – but couldn’t find another.

A turning point came in a six-minute spell after halftime. Trailing 12-6, the Kiwis couldn’t crack the Australian line – despite five repeat sets – before Harry Grant made a try for Zac Lomax just before the hour mark.

The Kiwis lacked variety on attack, though Shaun Johnson did well in his comeback game and the forwards more than matched the Australian pack.

Livewire fullback Keano Kini ran for a team high 220m, while James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine and Naufahu Whyte were standouts.

After an early let-off – when Angus Crichton dropped the ball over the line – the Kiwis conceded an unfortunate try, with Lindsay Collins breaking the line from 30m out. It happened with Kini caught in the front line and the front-rower bounced through, as Kini and Phoenix Crossland collided.

The Kiwis had to reply and their response was impressive. After a couple of strong charges, a smart offload from Isaiah Papali’I and a swift transfer from Kini ending with local boy Jamayne Isaako diving over in the corner, before the winger nailed the conversion from the sideline.

The Kiwis lifted after that, with Fisher-Harris bowling over Moses and Kini darting and looking for gaps. But the Kangaroos grabbed the initiative just before halftime, with Tom Trbojevic creating a try for Zac Lomax in his inimitable fashion. One of the best-broken field runners in the sport, Trbojevic sliced through on the right edge – despite three defenders – then sent his winger away, before a Lomax penalty extended the Kangaroos lead.

The Kiwis didn’t lack for intent or desire but were rusty at times, with a couple of passes hitting the deck.

New Zealand made a hot start after the interval, camped on the Australian line. Johnson had the ball on a string – with some lovely short kicks – while Papali’i went close to forcing the ball, after a rebound off the upright. That was the crucial period. The Kangaroos, who were perhaps fortunate to avoid a sin bin during that period, hung on with brilliant defence before making the Kiwis pay for a concentration lapse. The inside defenders switched off, as the Kiwis were caught short down the blindside. Grant did well to create the opening for his winger but it was a poor concession at test level.

Warbrick’s try – as he took a high Johnson kick then spun away from his opposite number – brought the crowd alive, off the back of an 80m Kiwis surge. There was briefly hope in the air, before Edwards split the line and Moses finished under the posts to seal the result.

Kangaroos 22 (Lindsay Collins, Zac Lomax 2, Mitch Moses tries; Zac Lomax 2 con, pen)

Kiwis 10 (Jamayne Isaako, Will Warbrick tries; Isaako con)

Halftime 12-6

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.