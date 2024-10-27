Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League
live

Kiwis v Kangaroos live updates, Pacific Championships

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Keano Kini in action for the Kiwis against the Kangaroos. Photo / Photosport

Keano Kini in action for the Kiwis against the Kangaroos. Photo / Photosport

All the action as the Kiwis take on the Kangaroos in a Pacific Championships clash at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

Save

Latest from League