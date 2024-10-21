“I don’t feel that [now], whether that is the case or not I don’t really care ... I’m here to enjoy myself, to make the most of any opportunity I get in this jersey because, frankly, I didn’t think it was going to happen again.

“There are like bonus minutes for me, like free tokens you get at the arcade when you have won a few games.”

That mindset reveals his maturity and stage of life. Johnson has mostly been a strong performer at international level across 32 tests since 2012 but struggled with the expectation at times, especially if his club form wasn’t optimal.

He will still be a central focus, with the inexperience across the squad and his past deeds, though there will be some leeway, especially given his physical condition.

Shaun Johnson at a New Zealand Kiwis training session at Nga Puna Wai, Christchurch, on Monday. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Though he finished his Warriors chapter on a high against the Cronulla Sharks, Johnson endured a tough NRL campaign, managing multiple injury issues throughout.

Since his place was confirmed he’s had a “short, sharp pre-season block” but it will be a big test to play potentially three test matches in three weeks, if the Kiwis qualify for the Pacific Championships final.

“All my niggles are still there, I’m not expecting to come in here and feel like roses,” said Johnson. “[But] I’ll be more than good to go this weekend. I wouldn’t take the field if I didn’t think I could have an impact.”

As the Kiwis donned their uniforms for the first time on Monday – ahead of photo sessions at a central city hotel in Christchurch – Johnson admitted it was a “surreal” feeling to be back in the environment, something he had never expected.

There had been several conversations with Kiwis coach Stacey Jones before the final phone call two weeks ago.

“He was in a bit of a sticky spot,” explained Johnson. “I made it very clear that I hadn’t done much work and needed to get going. He said, ‘You would be doing me a big favour here’.”

Sunday’s clash against the Kangaroos (6.05pm) will be particularly special, his first Kiwis appearance since 2019. That gap was exacerbated by Covid, with no test matches in 2020 or 2021, but Johnson missed selection for the 2022 World Cup and then was unavailable for the Pacific Championships last year.

“It’s always been the absolute pinnacle of what I have been able to do,” said Johnson. “Organically, I got through a stretch there where I got away from it.

“I didn’t feel the need to come back into this space. I was very content with where the Kiwis were at, the depth that they had, the halves in particular.

“This is a little bit out of the blue. But what I feel for the jersey doesn’t change, that’s why I said to Stace, ‘Let’s go bro, I’m in’.”

The Kiwis will be underdogs – without eight or nine topliners – against a typically strong and experienced Kangaroos squad. But the home side will be boosted by a sellout crowd in Christchurch, which will create a great atmosphere in the tight arena. It will also bring back memories for Johnson, whose last international appearance was also in the garden city, in 2019.

“That was a cool night,” recalled Johnson of the 23-8 victory over Great Britain. “I would love to get out there and add to that. But whatever has happened I am a different version of myself standing here now and these are moments that I will cherish forever.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.