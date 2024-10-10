Shaun Johnson is back in the Kiwis after answering Stacey Jones' call. Photo / Photosport

Veteran halfback Shaun Johnson has been called up to replace Jahrome Hughes in New Zealand’s Pacific Championships rugby league campaign.

This will mark Johnson’s return to the international arena after a five-year absence.

Hughes was ruled out of the Kiwis squad because of a neck injury he sustained towards the end of the Melbourne Storm’s season.

Johnson, 34, recently ended his 268-game NRL career with the New Zealand Warriors on a high note, delivering a match-winning performance against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks on August 31. Initially, he had made himself unavailable for the Pacific Championships, but he answered the call from the Kiwis’ new head coach, Stacey Jones.

Jones expressed his excitement about Johnson’s inclusion, stating that it turned Hughes’ setback into a positive.