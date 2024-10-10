Advertisement
Pacific Championships: Kiwis turn to Shaun Johnson after Jahrome Hughes ruled out

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Shaun Johnson is back in the Kiwis after answering Stacey Jones' call. Photo / Photosport

Veteran halfback Shaun Johnson has been called up to replace Jahrome Hughes in New Zealand’s Pacific Championships rugby league campaign.

This will mark Johnson’s return to the international arena after a five-year absence.

Hughes was ruled out of the Kiwis squad because of a neck injury he sustained towards the end of the Melbourne Storm’s season.

Johnson, 34, recently ended his 268-game NRL career with the New Zealand Warriors on a high note, delivering a match-winning performance against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks on August 31. Initially, he had made himself unavailable for the Pacific Championships, but he answered the call from the Kiwis’ new head coach, Stacey Jones.

Jones expressed his excitement about Johnson’s inclusion, stating that it turned Hughes’ setback into a positive.

“He originally said he wouldn’t be available after announcing his retirement from the NRL but, with Jahrome being ruled out, Shaun didn’t hesitate when asked to help out his country,” the coach said.

Jones praised Johnson’s presence, experience and leadership, which he believes will greatly benefit the team.

The Kiwis will be without several other key players in the spine position, including Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran, Te Maire Martin, Brandon Smith, Jeremy Marshall-King and Joseph Manu, who has switched to rugby union.

Johnson is now set to revive his test career and is expected to feature in the Kiwis’ opening Pacific Championships game against Australia on October 27. Coincidentally, this match will take place at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, the same venue where Johnson last played for the national team in their series-winning victory over Great Britain in 2019.

The Kiwis’ second match in the campaign will be against Tonga on November 2 at Go Media Stadium, with the final scheduled to be held at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on November 10.

