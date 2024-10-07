Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League
Updated

Stacey Jones names Kiwis squad for Pacific Championship 2024

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Plans to expand Auckland's maximum security prison, crew of the sunken Manawanui back on home soil and inquiries continue after Phillips family sighting.

Stacey Jones has named eight debutants for the upcoming Pacific Championship in his first-ever Kiwis squad.

Erin Clark, Phoenix Crossland, Keano Kini, Casey McLean, Jordan Riki, Will Warbrick, Trent Toelau and Naufahu Whyte have all been included in the James Fisher-Harris-captained side.

It comes after James Tedesco was dropped as Australian test captain yesterday as coach Mal Meninga completed the most radical shake-up of his tenure.

Four members of the Kiwis squad - Fisher-Harris, McLean, Scott Sorensen and Toelau - won the NRL grand final 14-6 with Penrith on Sunday night, with Dally M medallist and grand final runner-up Jahrome Hughes also in the squad. Jones hasn’t just stuck with NRL players, selecting Peta Hiku from Hull Kingston Rovers.

Kiwis squad for Pacific Championship: Erin Clark*, Phoenix Crossland*, James Fisher-Harris (c), Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Keano Kini*, Casey McLean*, Griffin Neame, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Kodi Nikorima, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Riki*, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Trent Toelau*, Will Warbrick*, Naufahu Whyte*.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

*Denotes uncapped

“While we’ve had a number of players ruled out through injury or unavailability, it’s a hugely exciting opportunity having the Kiwis playing at home in front of our fans again,” Jones said in a statement about his squad.

”We’ve still got a solid core of last year’s squad but, the way I see it, it’s a fantastic chance for us to build the group to provide lots of options and depth for following campaigns.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Players ruled out through injury: Ronaldo Mulitalo (knee), Dylan Brown (knee), Kieran Foran (ankle), Moses Leota (shoulder), Brandon Smith (knee), Jeremy Marshall-King (knee), Briton Nikora (ankle), Kayal Iro (hamstring), Te Maire Martin (neck).

Suspended: Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Headed to rugby union: Joseph Manu.

Fresh from winning the 2023 iteration of the competition with a record 30-0 victory over Australia in Hamilton, the Kiwis will get the chance to defend their title and host the Kangaroos and Mate Ma’a Tonga in Christchurch and Auckland respectively.

The Kiwis’ clash against Australia on October 27 will also see international rugby league return to Christchurch for the first time since 2019. It will also serve as a double-header, as the Kiwi Ferns host the Jillaroos. Six days later, the Kiwis will take the field at Go Media Stadium against Tonga.

Pacific Championships schedule

The 2024 Pacific Championships is a two-tiered competition, with men’s and women’s teams from across the Pacific competing for the Pacific Cup and the Pacific Bowl. The Championships will include two match days in New Zealand, with the Grand Finals to be played in Sydney, Australia on November 10.

Kiwi and Kiwi Ferns’ full schedule below

October 27: Pacific Cup – New Zealand v Australia (men and women) at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

November 2: Pacific Cup – New Zealand v Tonga (men) at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

November 3: Pacific Cup – New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

November 10: Pacific Cup men’s and women’s Grand Final in Sydney, Australia

– with AAP

Save

Latest from League

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from League