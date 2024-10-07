Stacey Jones has named eight debutants for the upcoming Pacific Championship in his first-ever Kiwis squad.
Erin Clark, Phoenix Crossland, Keano Kini, Casey McLean, Jordan Riki, Will Warbrick, Trent Toelau and Naufahu Whyte have all been included in the James Fisher-Harris-captained side.
It comes after James Tedesco was dropped as Australian test captain yesterday as coach Mal Meninga completed the most radical shake-up of his tenure.
Four members of the Kiwis squad - Fisher-Harris, McLean, Scott Sorensen and Toelau - won the NRL grand final 14-6 with Penrith on Sunday night, with Dally M medallist and grand final runner-up Jahrome Hughes also in the squad. Jones hasn’t just stuck with NRL players, selecting Peta Hiku from Hull Kingston Rovers.
Kiwis squad for Pacific Championship: Erin Clark*, Phoenix Crossland*, James Fisher-Harris (c), Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Keano Kini*, Casey McLean*, Griffin Neame, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Kodi Nikorima, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Riki*, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Trent Toelau*, Will Warbrick*, Naufahu Whyte*.