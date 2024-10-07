Plans to expand Auckland's maximum security prison, crew of the sunken Manawanui back on home soil and inquiries continue after Phillips family sighting.

Stacey Jones has named eight debutants for the upcoming Pacific Championship in his first-ever Kiwis squad.

Erin Clark, Phoenix Crossland, Keano Kini, Casey McLean, Jordan Riki, Will Warbrick, Trent Toelau and Naufahu Whyte have all been included in the James Fisher-Harris-captained side.

It comes after James Tedesco was dropped as Australian test captain yesterday as coach Mal Meninga completed the most radical shake-up of his tenure.

Four members of the Kiwis squad - Fisher-Harris, McLean, Scott Sorensen and Toelau - won the NRL grand final 14-6 with Penrith on Sunday night, with Dally M medallist and grand final runner-up Jahrome Hughes also in the squad. Jones hasn’t just stuck with NRL players, selecting Peta Hiku from Hull Kingston Rovers.

Kiwis squad for Pacific Championship: Erin Clark*, Phoenix Crossland*, James Fisher-Harris (c), Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Keano Kini*, Casey McLean*, Griffin Neame, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Kodi Nikorima, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’i, Jordan Riki*, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Leo Thompson, Matthew Timoko, Trent Toelau*, Will Warbrick*, Naufahu Whyte*.